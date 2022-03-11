Winter Storm Warning Goes Into Effect At Midnight; Continues Until Saturday at 10 AM
Mayor Kelly Says He Opposes Flammable Sheds, Not Tiny Homes

Friday, March 11, 2022

Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly on Friday rejected calls by what he termed a fringe group to sanction the construction of flammable sheds that he said have been shown to pose a danger to homeless residents.

Mayor Kelly said, "We don’t oppose tiny homes.

We oppose the construction of flammable sheds thrown together by well-meaning residents, but which pose a danger to the very people they are trying to help.

“That’s why for months we’ve been working hard on alternatives. We’re weeks away from opening a sanctioned encampment, which will offer a safe place for our homeless neighbors to sleep at night while we work to find them long-term housing, which is the ultimate solution to homelessness. 

"In addition, organizations like the Community Kitchen and the Salvation Army routinely open their cold weather shelters to homeless residents when temperatures drop. The Community Kitchen’s shelter will be open this very evening and through the weekend, while the Salvation Army opens its shelter when needed based on capacity. 

 

"In the past month alone the city has announced multiple initiatives and funds to open up more affordable housing to low-income residents across the city. Last week, the city announced a risk mitigation fund for housing providers to help allay concerns about damage over and above a security deposit. The city is also having conversations with private providers of safe and fire-resistant tiny homes that were designed specifically to shelter homeless residents, among other initiatives.

 “But what we can’t have are flammable wooden sheds that our firefighting professionals say are dangerous and could lead to horrific injuries and deaths. My administration is all about innovative solutions, but not at the risk of threatening the lives of our most vulnerable neighbors. Individuals who continue to build these unsafe structures without a permit will face consequences.

 “I know our city is full of folks with big hearts ready to serve, and if you want to make a difference and help our homeless population, I’m asking folks to get in touch with proven, trusted organizations. Help organizations like the Community Kitchen, whose cold weather shelter is open this evening, and help organizations that help individuals find a permanent home, like the Regional Homeless Coalition.

 “Together as a community, we can take on homelessness, and we can do it safely.” 

City officials listed "ways to get involved safely and constructively":

DO:

  • Donate food to Community Kitchen

    • Canned goods are best

  • Donate supplies to Regional Homeless Coalition

    • Anything you would take camping

  • Donate furniture to Chattanooga Furniture Bank

    • People exiting homelessness often have no bed in which to sleep or table at which to eat.

  • Volunteer through Regional Homeless Coalition. 

    • Need encampment upkeep, transitional housing navigators, and supporters of zoning/code reform

  • Donate $$ to Regional Homeless Coalition

  • Build relationships with unhoused residents

 

DON’T:

  • Don’t leave dangerous items at encampments.

    • Unpermitted or unsafe structures

    • Weapons

    • Drugs or poisons

    • Combustible or explosive items

    • Expired food

  • Don’t interfere with outreach workers

  • Don’t dump items at encampments without first checking with residents


