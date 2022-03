Chattanooga Police traffic investigators are seeking assistance from the public in locating an additional vehicle and driver that may have been involved in the incident in which a five-year-old boy was hit.

The information is sought in the hit and run/pedestrian struck crash at 101 North Howell Road on Wednesday.

Investigators ask anyone who may have witnessed the incident or may have video (such as Ring video) of the incident to please call CPD at 423-698-2525