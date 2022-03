Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BLEDSOE, KENNETH DEAN

10356 LOVELL ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

SPEEDING

VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

RECKLESS DRIVING

EVADING ARREST

FELONY EVADING ARREST



BONK, ERIC KENNETH

7106 WHITE OAK VALLEY ROAD MCDONALD, 37353

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR



BURRESS, MARQUISE DEVONTE

3025 NORTHWAY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH PRIOR VIOLENT FELONY CO

VANDALISM

ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER



BURSE, NELSON JORDAN

909 BELVOIR HILLS CIRCLE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



CATLETT, SHANE A

10006 B WALDON ST SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW



COLLINS, DONTRAY KA TREEC

9103 MISTYRIDGE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CRAIGHEAD, ADRIAN

728 N HIGHLAND PARK AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

INDECENT EXPOSURE

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



CROSS, DEMONTE CHAVEZ

604 SYLVAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

EVADING ARREST



CROWDER, ANTHONY MICHAEL

2908 15TH AVE APT.

A CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCT911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)DIAZ AGULAR, KARINA300 CAMP JORDAN EAST RIDGE,Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEDO NOT USE, DO NOT USE3609 4TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA,Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEDURHAM, MATTHEW G2667 HUNTSVILLE HIGHWAY FAYETTEVILLE, 37334Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCTFOSTER, ANDRE RASHAD1416E 5TH ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT UNDER 1,000FOSTER, PHILLIP DEWAYNE4201 DAVIS LN CHATTANOOGA, 374163433Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTGUNTER, WILLIE LEE4006 VETERANS WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyHARASSMENTHAWKINS, NATHAN DENVER114 W BULLRUN VALLEY DRIVE HEISKELL, 37754Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICERDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEFAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAYDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEOPEN CONTAINER LAWNO PROOF OF INSURANCEHAYES, TERRANCE VAUGHN1431 CAROUSEL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIACONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSJAMES, DEBORAH3410 REDDING RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT UNDER 1000KILGORE, SAMUEL ADAM865 OAK ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIALECROY, BRYANT ALLEN5912 MARILYN DRIVE KNOXVILLE, 37914Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Red Bank(DRUNKENNESS)LONG, KEYVON TIABIOUS3247 CONNER ST CHATTANOOGA, 374114132Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTMADDEN, BRANDY NICOLE3206 THROUGH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEMARTINEZ, TERRA LYNN1419 E 5TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT UNDER 1,000MORCOMBE, BRANDON JAY5560 CREEK RD WILDWOOD, 30757Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCERAMOS, CESAR IVAN1005 MCFARLAND AVE ROSSVILLE, 31741Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCESMITH, MIKENZY J782 RIVERFRONT PKWY CHATTANOOGA, 374021623Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND OFFENSE)IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSSOMMERS, AUSTIN FIELD4827 JERSEY PIKE APT#110 CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SULLIVAN, ZACKARY JORDAN7532 ROLLING RIVER PKWY NASHVILLE, 37221Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREUNDERWOOD, LANESHA7630 AUSTIN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEVALCARCEL, OLYVIA2001 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULTVARGAS ESCOBAR, KATARINA3609 4TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA,Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEWATKINS, GERALD ANTONIO62 PROSPECT CIR CHICKAMAUGA, 30707Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)