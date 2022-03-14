Heat Lamp For Chickens Causes House Fire Early Monday Morning on Parker Lane

A home was damaged by fire early Monday morning on Parker Lane.

Several Green Shift companies responded to the 3300 block of Parker Lane on a reported residential structure fire that could be seen from I-24. The call came in at 4 a.m.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a detached garage on fire. They quickly extinguished the flames.

The cause of the fire was determined to be a heat lamp in a chicken coop on the outside of the garage.

A number of chickens perished.

Quint 1, Squad 1, Ladder 1, Squad 20, Quint 3 and Battalion 1 were on the scene.