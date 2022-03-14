CHATTANOOGA MOCS A #13 SEED. WILL PLAY #4 SEED ILLINOIS IN PITTSBURGH
Heat Lamp For Chickens Causes House Fire Early Monday Morning on Parker Lane

Monday, March 14, 2022
- photo by Chattanooga Fire Department

A home was damaged by fire early Monday morning on Parker Lane.

Several Green Shift companies responded to the 3300 block of Parker Lane on a reported residential structure fire that could be seen from I-24. The call came in at 4 a.m.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a detached garage on fire. They quickly extinguished the flames.

The cause of the fire was determined to be a heat lamp in a chicken coop on the outside of the garage.

A number of chickens perished.

Quint 1, Squad 1, Ladder 1, Squad 20, Quint 3 and Battalion 1 were on the scene. 


March 14, 2022

Police Blotter: Disruptive Couple At Speedway Won't Leave; Man Washes His Clothes In McDonald's Bathroom

March 14, 2022

March 14, 2022

Kudos To Baylor Tennis Student-Athletes For Their Siskin Fundraiser

I'm writing to express my appreciation to the members of the Baylor Tennis Team. This weekend they hosted a fundraiser for Siskin Children's Institute. These promising young men and women skipped a Saturday morning of sleeping in and/or playing in the snow, and instead volunteered their free time to instruct a charity tennis clinic for members of the Chattanooga community. One hundred ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Yes, Blame High Gas Prices On Biden

The liberal headline read “Don’t Blame Gas Prices on Joe Biden And Democratic Energy Policy” but in the words of experts, that’s hardly the truth. Greg Sindelar is the CEO of the Texas Public Policy Foundation and he doesn’t blink when he says emphatically, “Biden can only blame himself.” Sindelar claims gasoline was selling for around $2.20 per gallon when Biden was elected and ... (click for more)

Mocs Are #13 Seed; To Play Illinois In Pittsburgh

The Chattanooga Mocs are playing fourth-seeded Illinois in the NCAA Tournament as a 13 seed. They and their faithful supporters packed one side of the Roundhouse on Selection Sunday to watch CBS's national broadcast. The McKenzie Arena crowd was briefly shown a few times during the broadcast. "Let me be clear, the Chattanooga Mocs are going to the Sweet 16," The Athletic's Seth ... (click for more)

Vols Given No. 3 Seed In NCAA Tournament; Will Face Longwood

Hours after capturing the SEC Tournament Championship, Tennessee learned its NCAA Tournament draw Sunday. The Volunteers (26-7) earned a No. 3 seed for the second time in program history (also in 2018) and will travel to Indianapolis, Indiana. Tennessee's first-round opponent in South Region action is 14th-seed Longwood on Thursday. Two days later, the winner of that ... (click for more)


