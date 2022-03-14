CHATTANOOGA MOCS A #13 SEED. WILL PLAY #4 SEED ILLINOIS IN PITTSBURGH
Robert Orr Gets 25-Year Sentence In Murder Of Mother Of 4

Monday, March 14, 2022
Robert Orr
Robert Orr

Robert Rodricus Orr on Monday pleaded guilty to the murder of Bernice Williams, and the attempted first-degree murder of Jimmy Moore.

In the plea agreement, Orr also pleaded guilty of employment of a firearm during a dangerous felony. A charge of possession of a firearm with a prior violent felony, was dismissed.

Judge Don Poole approved the plea agreement, and sentenced Orr, who is 31, to 25 years in prison, to be served at 100 percent. The two lesser charges would be served concurrently with the 25-year sentence.

Assistant District Attorney General AnCharlene Davis said the murder occurred on Jan. 29, 2019 at Jimmy Moore’s residence on West Main Street Court. Jimmy Moore was home and Bernice Williams, was asleep on the couch. 

She said that Moore asked Orr to leave. Orr refused and instead locked the door. Orr then shot at Moore, hitting him once in the neck. Moore was able to crawl out of the room and get help, but before he left, he said he saw Orr fire several shots into Bernice Williams, who was still lying on the couch.

Ms. Williams was transported to a local hospital, where she died a short time later. She was 32 years old and left behind four children.  

Orr fled to Jasper, Tn., with his girlfriend shortly after the shooting, but was eventually apprehended by law enforcement at a motel in Hamilton County.

Executive Assistant DA Cameron Williams served as co-counsel for the prosecution.


March 14, 2022

John Shearer: Remembering Great Riverside High Basketball Teams, Part 1

This month marks the 50th anniversary of the 1972 state championship won by the boys’ basketball team at Riverside High School, the former school located on 3rd Street where the Chattanooga School for the Arts and Sciences now is. On March 18 of that year, with Anthony “Woosie” Roberts scoring 24 points, the Trojans beat a familiar foe – rival Howard High – in the finals by ... (click for more)

Georgia Has 44 More Coronavirus Deaths And 889 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been 44 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 30,441. There are 889 new cases reported on Monday, as that total reaches 1,919,226 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations with the virus are at 109,048, which is an increase of 149 since Friday. Here are the numbers by county: ... (click for more)

Kudos To Baylor Tennis Student-Athletes For Their Siskin Fundraiser

I'm writing to express my appreciation to the members of the Baylor Tennis Team. This weekend they hosted a fundraiser for Siskin Children's Institute. These promising young men and women skipped a Saturday morning of sleeping in and/or playing in the snow, and instead volunteered their free time to instruct a charity tennis clinic for members of the Chattanooga community. One hundred ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Yes, Blame High Gas Prices On Biden

The liberal headline read “Don’t Blame Gas Prices on Joe Biden And Democratic Energy Policy” but in the words of experts, that’s hardly the truth. Greg Sindelar is the CEO of the Texas Public Policy Foundation and he doesn’t blink when he says emphatically, “Biden can only blame himself.” Sindelar claims gasoline was selling for around $2.20 per gallon when Biden was elected and ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: Vols And Mocs Better Than Their Seed Indicates

Things are a lot different in 2022 as the Tennessee Volunteers head to the NCAA Tournament. For the first time since 1979, the Vols are going into March Madness after a win. That win was an impressive 65-50 victory over Texas A&M in the SEC Tournament finals. Tennessee never trailed in the game and jumped out to a 14-0 lead over the red hot Aggies. It was a complete victory ... (click for more)

Mocs Are #13 Seed; To Play Illinois In Pittsburgh

The Chattanooga Mocs are playing fourth-seeded Illinois in the NCAA Tournament as a 13 seed. They and their faithful supporters packed one side of the Roundhouse on Selection Sunday to watch CBS's national broadcast. The McKenzie Arena crowd was briefly shown a few times during the broadcast. "Let me be clear, the Chattanooga Mocs are going to the Sweet 16," The Athletic's Seth ... (click for more)


