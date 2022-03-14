Robert Orr Gets 25-Year Sentence In Murder Of Mother Of 4

Robert Rodricus Orr on Monday pleaded guilty to the murder of Bernice Williams, and the attempted first-degree murder of Jimmy Moore.

In the plea agreement, Orr also pleaded guilty of employment of a firearm during a dangerous felony. A charge of possession of a firearm with a prior violent felony, was dismissed.

Judge Don Poole approved the plea agreement, and sentenced Orr, who is 31, to 25 years in prison, to be served at 100 percent. The two lesser charges would be served concurrently with the 25-year sentence.

Assistant District Attorney General AnCharlene Davis said the murder occurred on Jan. 29, 2019 at Jimmy Moore’s residence on West Main Street Court. Jimmy Moore was home and Bernice Williams, was asleep on the couch.

She said that Moore asked Orr to leave. Orr refused and instead locked the door. Orr then shot at Moore, hitting him once in the neck. Moore was able to crawl out of the room and get help, but before he left, he said he saw Orr fire several shots into Bernice Williams, who was still lying on the couch.

Ms. Williams was transported to a local hospital, where she died a short time later. She was 32 years old and left behind four children.

Orr fled to Jasper, Tn., with his girlfriend shortly after the shooting, but was eventually apprehended by law enforcement at a motel in Hamilton County.

Executive Assistant DA Cameron Williams served as co-counsel for the prosecution.