Bradley County Woman Who Is Home Alone With An Infant Fires At Intruders; Juvenile Is Hit

A Bradley County woman who was home alone with an infant fired at intruders coming down a hallway toward her bedroom, hitting one of them in an incident on Monday night.

The Bradley County Sheriff's Office afterward arrested a suspect in the residential armed burglary.

At approximately 10:15 p.m., Bradley County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a burglary in progress in NE Bradley County. The caller advised several men had entered her home and she was armed with a shotgun.

She later discharged the weapon as the armed suspects advanced toward her.

When units arrived, the evidence left behind suggested an individual had been injured. Local hospitals and agencies were notified to be on the lookout for the suspects.

Around 25 minutes later, units were made aware that a juvenile boy arrived at Erlanger East on Gunbarrel Road with a gunshot wound to the arm. Deputies and detectives responded to the hospital in attempts to make contact with the juvenile and adult man who accompanied him.

The adult was identified as Jaylen Terrell Johnson of Chattanooga. Johnson was transported to the BCSO Criminal Investigations Division for further questioning. At the conclusion of an interview, Johnson was arrested for two counts of aggravated burglary and aggravated assault.

He is being held at the Bradley County Jail. The juvenile remained at the hospital for treatment.

At this time, there are other charges forthcoming and no further details are being released due to the ongoing investigation.

If you have any additional information pertaining to this case, contact the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 423 728-7336.