CHATTANOOGA MOCS A #13 SEED. WILL PLAY #4 SEED ILLINOIS IN PITTSBURGH
 Tuesday, March 15, 2022 63.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Bradley County Woman Who Is Home Alone With An Infant Fires At Intruders; Juvenile Is Hit

Tuesday, March 15, 2022

A Bradley County woman who was home alone with an infant fired at intruders coming down a hallway toward her bedroom, hitting one of them in an incident on Monday night.

 

The Bradley County Sheriff's Office afterward arrested a suspect in the residential armed burglary.

 

At approximately 10:15 p.m., Bradley County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a burglary in progress in NE Bradley County. The caller advised several men had entered her home and she was armed with a shotgun.

She later discharged the weapon as the armed suspects advanced toward her.

 

When units arrived, the evidence left behind suggested an individual had been injured. Local hospitals and agencies were notified to be on the lookout for the suspects. 

 

Around 25 minutes later, units were made aware that a juvenile boy arrived at Erlanger East on Gunbarrel Road with a gunshot wound to the arm. Deputies and detectives responded to the hospital in attempts to make contact with the juvenile and adult man who accompanied him. 

 

The adult was identified as Jaylen Terrell Johnson of Chattanooga. Johnson was transported to the BCSO Criminal Investigations Division for further questioning. At the conclusion of an interview, Johnson was arrested for two counts of aggravated burglary and aggravated assault.

 

He is being held at the Bradley County Jail. The juvenile remained at the hospital for treatment.

 

At this time, there are other charges forthcoming and no further details are being released due to the ongoing investigation. 

 

If you have any additional information pertaining to this case, contact the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 423 728-7336. 


March 15, 2022

Sharpe Focusing On Improving Schools, Infrastructure

March 15, 2022

School Board Candidate Jones Has 6-Year Plan For Boosting Cleveland Schools; Says School Director, Principals Not Invited To His Town Hall Meetings

March 15, 2022

Hamilton County Has 1 More COVID Death And 6 New Cases


David Sharpe said improving educational outcomes and infrastructure are his two primary goals as the commissioner of District 6. He is currently running for re-election, and he spoke to the JFK ... (click for more)

Cleveland businessman Allan Jones, who is running for the Cleveland School Board, said he has a six-year plan for improving the schools. He said, "In 2006, I was tasked with creating a plan ... (click for more)

The Hamilton County Health Department on Tuesday reported six new positive COVID-19 cases, down from 13 on Monday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 97,584. There was one ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Sharpe Focusing On Improving Schools, Infrastructure

David Sharpe said improving educational outcomes and infrastructure are his two primary goals as the commissioner of District 6. He is currently running for re-election, and he spoke to the JFK Club on Tuesday afternoon. “We need to focus on educational outcomes for the children of Hamilton County - how to prepare them for the workforce and get them ready for the future,” ... (click for more)

School Board Candidate Jones Has 6-Year Plan For Boosting Cleveland Schools; Says School Director, Principals Not Invited To His Town Hall Meetings

Cleveland businessman Allan Jones, who is running for the Cleveland School Board, said he has a six-year plan for improving the schools. He said, "In 2006, I was tasked with creating a plan to improve the wrestling programs in Cleveland. I created a six-year plan and implemented it. Today, we see the rewards of my 6-year plan, as the Cleveland High School Wrestling team has set ... (click for more)

Opinion

Kudos To Baylor Tennis Student-Athletes For Their Siskin Fundraiser

I'm writing to express my appreciation to the members of the Baylor Tennis Team. This weekend they hosted a fundraiser for Siskin Children's Institute. These promising young men and women skipped a Saturday morning of sleeping in and/or playing in the snow, and instead volunteered their free time to instruct a charity tennis clinic for members of the Chattanooga community. One hundred ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: County Needs Leaders

With the prospect there could be more new faces than familiar ones in Hamilton County government after the 2022 election, veteran politician Joe Graham said on Monday that leadership will be at a premium in this election cycle. “I can’t remember a county election where there have been as many candidates and, while that’s a positive thing, good leadership is crucial.” Graham, ... (click for more)

Sports

Randy Smith: Vols And Mocs Better Than Their Seed Indicates

Things are a lot different in 2022 as the Tennessee Volunteers head to the NCAA Tournament. For the first time since 1979, the Vols are going into March Madness after a win. That win was an impressive 65-50 victory over Texas A&M in the SEC Tournament finals. Tennessee never trailed in the game and jumped out to a 14-0 lead over the red hot Aggies. It was a complete victory ... (click for more)

Mocs Are #13 Seed; To Play Illinois In Pittsburgh

The Chattanooga Mocs are playing fourth-seeded Illinois in the NCAA Tournament as a 13 seed. They and their faithful supporters packed one side of the Roundhouse on Selection Sunday to watch CBS's national broadcast. The McKenzie Arena crowd was briefly shown a few times during the broadcast. "Let me be clear, the Chattanooga Mocs are going to the Sweet 16," The Athletic's Seth ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors