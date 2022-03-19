Mocs lead Illinois Almost All The Way, But Fall At The End
E-Verify Expansion Moves Through Committee

Saturday, March 19, 2022 - by Dulce Torres Guzman, Tennessee Lookout

A bill to expand the federal E-Verify program progressed in the legislature Tuesday as part of an effort to crack down on employment of undocumented workers. 

The Senate Commerce and Labor Committee voted to amend SB1780 to expand the E-Verify program to businesses with 35 employees instead of 25, as the bill was originally written.

Tennessee law currently only requires businesses with 50 employees or more to use E-Verify.

Committee members also voted to include a provision protecting employers from retaliatory discharge, or illegal termination, if an unauthorized employee applies for workers compensation due to an injury on the job. 

A state House committee voted on the equivalent of the bill, HB1853, which was passed by the state House on first consideration on March 3. 

Immigrant-rights advocates have called on legislators to vote against the bill’s passage, describing E-Verify as a flawed system that adds additional burdens to small businesses while targeting undocumented workers. 

“As our state tries to recover from the ongoing pandemic, this bill would only burden small businesses across our state working hard to fill the employment gap.

Tennessee already has one of the strictest E-verify laws in the nation; so why is our state legislature creating additional and costly barriers to filling that gap?” said Judith Clerjeune, Tennessee Immigrant and Refugee Rights Coalition Votes (TIRRC Votes) Campaigns and Advocacy Director.


Writing Off The Black Vote

Ms. Wamp, In reply to your recent statements regarding the NAACP I’d like you to know that those for or against your candidacy would respect you more if you’d simply gone to your Republican forum and said, “I really don’t give a d--n about the African American vote. Thank you for your time.” In my humble opinion what you and others of your persuasion fail to understand about ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

THIS WEEK’S ONE-LINERS * -- Chinese carryout - $27.50. Gas to get there - $6.25. Getting home then realizing they didn't give you one of the containers – Riceless... * -- Many are cold, few are frozen. * -- When you're wrong admit it, when you're right shut up. * -- Look for something positive in each day, even if some days you have to look harder. * -- At the Acme ... (click for more)

Sports

Chattanooga's Tournament Ends Against Illinois In Thriller

Malachi Smith’s fadeaway with a couple seconds left looked good as it flew through the air. The score was 52-51 and a crowd that was mostly pro-Chattanooga held its breath. All five Illinois and Chattanooga players, the 20,000 people in the arena, and the hundreds of thousands watching on TV all watched the ball make its descent and then clank off the rim. After leading for almost ... (click for more)

Vols Face Michigan In 2nd Round Of March Madness

The No. 3 seed Tennessee basketball team continues NCAA Tournament action Saturday in Indianapolis, taking on No. 11 seed Michigan in the Round of 32 at 5:15 p.m. ET inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Fans can catch Saturday's game on CBS and online or on any mobile device through the CBS Sports app. Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Jim Spanarkel (analysis) and Jamie Erdahl (reporter) will ... (click for more)


