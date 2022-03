Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BALDWIN, ANNE ELYSE

6574 EAST BRAINERD RD UNIT 908 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BARKER, MEGAN J

4052 HOMER CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY



BARNARD, ZACHARY TYLER

83 COUNTY RD 275 BRIDGEPORT, 35740

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000

THEFT OF PROPERTY



CANADA, RICHARD LAWRENCE

1609 ROCKBLUFF RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 63 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CASE, JADE M

675 PINE GROVE RD SOUTH PITTSBURG, 37380

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CASTEEL, JAMES ERIC

10060 CENTRAL DR APT B OOLETEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CLAYTON, TABITHA LYNN

395 STEELE ROAD ROSSVILLE, 37407

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



COKER, JESSIE DEWAYNE

1837 SPRING CREEK ROAD ESTILL SPRINGS, 37330

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



COX, JONATHAN ANDREW

1025 SANDSTONE TERRACE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE

VIOLATION OF IGNITION INTERLOCK DEVICES



CRUMSEY, RONALD NATHANIEL

6325 SHORE MANOR LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DAVIDSON, BUNNIE TOWNSEND

2655 WESTSIDE DRIVE CLEVELAND, 37312

Age at Arrest: 60 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DAVIS, KIAMESHA DENISE

5078 MOODY SAWYER RD APT B1 HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



DENNISON, MICHAEL JARED

172 STANFIELD DR LAFAYETTE, 30728

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



DEVENNEY WOOD, KELLY C

700 MYSTIC BROOK CT CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 60 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



DILL, SETH TAYLOR

19 WEST MEADOWBROOK DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



EVERETT, AMANDA MICHELLE

11231 MCGILL ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



FOCHLER, DONNA GENE

826 GLENWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



GADDIS, SHAYNAH KAY

5003 NEWPORT DR CHATTANOOGA, 374122852

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

BURGLARY



GODWIN, MICHAEL WARREN

HOMELESS ERWIN, 38339

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



GOODWIN, ESHUN

200 HILLSIDE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374115430

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HOOPER, JEFFERY ALLEN

11632 OOLTEWAH GEORGETOWN ROAD GEORGETOWN, 37336

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT



HULLENDER, NATHAN DOUGLAS

1203 NE 10TH ST CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



LINDSEY, JAMIR J

3007 TUGALOO ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



LOWE, KATELYN RENEE

1812 GREEN POND RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

SIMPLE ASSAULT



MCALLISTER, ABDUL MATEEN

7351 COURAGE WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT



MCDONALD, MICHAEL RYAN

3243 CASTLE AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



MCNABB, CHARLOTTE MARY

103 STEPHENSON AVE LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, 37350

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MCQUERN, BRITTANY N

515 TRENTHAM RD SPRING CITY, 37381

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



MILLER, ZACKARY TYLER

507 MARLOW DR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MITCHELL, AARON LINNELLE

4117 HOOKER RD Chattanooga, 374101621

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



MOBLEY, STEPHEN MAURICE

7518 PINEWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MOORE, ERVIN LAVELE

33 EVERGLADE BOULEVARD ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCECRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONNORRIS, JAMES WESLEY8103 ROYAL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSS OF HEROIN FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAORR, SHANE THOMAS552 FARLEY GAP ROAD PIKEVILLE, 37367Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)ORRUTT, JAMES AKIRAAge at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)OSBORNE, ANTHONY RICHARD19 W MEADOWBROOK DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDOMESTIC ASSAULTPASQUAL, DOMIGO ESCOBAR4604 17TH AVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEPOWELL, STEVEN DEWAYNE2521 6TH AVE APT 1 CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTPRICE, ROLAND DENZEL501 SHAWNEE TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)RICKS, TIMOTHY TYREEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374211244Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Federal MarshallCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGROSS, LEONARD LEBRON526 SEQUOIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULTTHEFT OF PROPERTYAGGRAVATED ASSAULTFALSE IMPRISONMENTSCEALF, JOSEPH ADAM11231 MCGILL RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASCOTT, CORAL1705 READ AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTSUTTLES, RONNIE CHAD1010 KENNY WAY HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARTOLBERT, RONALD DAVID467 NEW ENGLAND RD WILDWOOD, 30757Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE( CATOOSA)WENE, CAITLYN9905 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyFAILURE TO APPEARWILEY, CLARENCE2285 WILCOX BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULT