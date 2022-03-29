John D. Hess, 52, Identified As Pedestrian Killed On I-75 On Sunday

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit has confirmed the identity of the victim in Sunday’s fatal pedestrian struck incident on I-75. The victim has been identified as John D. Hess, 52.

Based on scene investigation and witness statements, traffic investigators determined Mr.

Hess was walking northbound on Interstate 75 when he was struck by a northbound vehicle.

There are no charges pending against the vehicle’s driver at this time.

The HCSO thanked members of the community and local media for offering information to help identify the victim.