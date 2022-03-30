9 People Rescued In Apartment Fire In East Ridge Early Wednesday Morning

Nine people were rescued in an East Ridge apartment fire early Wednesday morning.

East Ridge Fire, East Ridge Police, and Hamilton County EMS were dispatched on a reported apartment fire at 3725 Fountain Ave. at 1:11 a.m.

Upon arrival, heavy smoke was found to be coming from the building.

Search crews deployed ground ladders to the second floor apartments and entered the building through the ground floors to conduct search and rescue operations.

A fire attack crew entered the ground floor to locate and extinguish the fire. A second alarm was requested through Tri State Mutual Aid for additional manpower and equipment to the scene. Mutual Aid also provided coverage at our stations during this incident.

Nine occupants were rescued by search crews. Most were asleep and could only escape down fire department ladders due to heavy smoke conditions. Several family pets were located and rescued as well.

The origin and cause of the fire is being investigated by the department fire investigation division.

Damage is estimated to be near $30,000.

The American Red Cross was called to the scene and assisted approximately 24 occupants.





1st Alarm Companies to the scene were East Ridge Fire Chief, East Ridge Battalion Chief, East Ridge Squad 1, East Ridge Ladder 1, East Ridge Squad 2, East Ridge Quint 2, East Ridge Squad 3, and Hamilton County EMS Medic 11

2nd Alarm Companies to the scene were Chattanooga Battalion 2, Chattanooga Squad 13, Chattanooga Ladder 13, Catoosa County Engine 7, Rossville Engine 3, Tri State Mutual Aid, Assistant Coordinator MA 5, and Hamilton County Rescue Rehab.

Fill in companies at East Ridge stations were Tri Community Chief, Tri Community Engine 1243, and

Chattanooga Engine 15.