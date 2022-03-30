March 30, 2022
An employee at Hobby Lobby, 2288 Gunbarrel Road, told police that a man came into the store a few minutes prior to closing. She said the man walked inside and was talking on the phone for approximately two-three minutes before picking up a bench and leaving the store without paying. The bench the man took was valued at $214.98. The employee was able to obtain pictures and video ... (click for more)
March 30 is Doctors’ Day, an annual day set aside to recognize the contributions physicians make to their patients and their communities.
The Chattanooga-Hamilton County Medical Society has worked to improve the health and well-being of our community for 139 years. In its early years the Medical Society fought diseases like polio and promoted immunizations. It also worked to ... (click for more)
I have watched the brouhaha over library books with a jaundiced eye because I detest censorship in just about any form. Oh, I am very much in favor about age-appropriate aisles in a school library but I think it is a librarian’s task and duty to make sure no smut gets passed around at school.
My dad was a scholarly type, did postgrad studies in Latin and Greek at Princeton ... (click for more)
The Chattanooga Mocs women’s golf team finished in a 3-way tie for 13th at the Chattanooga Classic at Council Fire Golf Club. The Mocs 911 total was matched by Iowa and Middle Tennessee at the 3-day, 54-hole event.
Carolina Hortian was low for the group on Tuesday with a 1-over total of 73. Esme Hamilton had 75, while Megan Docherty and Dorota Zalewska both added 77 for the ... (click for more)
I spent the past several days thinking about what I would write about today. Several items went through my mind, and I couldn't really decide, so here they are. All of them.
1. The regional championship match up between N.C. State and UConn on Monday was perhaps the best women's game I ever saw. The Huskies' 91-87 double-overtime victory was a true classic with neither ... (click for more)