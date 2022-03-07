Hamilton County Has 1 More COVID Death And 37 New Cases

The Hamilton County Health Department on Monday reported 37 new positive COVID-19 cases, up from 15 on Friday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 97,338.

There was one more death from the virus in Hamilton County reported on Monday, for a total of 1,079. The death was reported to be a male, age 81 or older.



The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 57 in Hamilton County, down from 77 on Friday. Two more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 10 Hamilton County inpatients and 15 patients are in ICU, down from 20 on Friday.

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 95,893, which is 99 percent. There are 366 active cases, compared to 441 on Friday.