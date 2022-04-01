Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:

I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.



II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Hester).



III. Special Presentation.



IV. Minute Approval.



V. Ordinances – Final Reading:



COUNCIL OFFICE



a. An ordinance amending Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 11, Article XX, adding a new Section 11-519, entitled, “Moratorium on the Acceptance of Short Term Vacation Rental Applications for Non-Owner, Occupied Rental Properties,” which are not the primary residence of the applicant, for a period beginning on the effective date of this ordinance, up to and including, January 9, 2023.

(Sponsored by Chairman Henderson)VI. Ordinances – First Reading: PARKS AND PUBLIC WORKS Public Works and Transportationa. MR-2022-0034 Mitch Patel Vision Hospitality Group c/o Drew Hibbard (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning an alley in the 300 block of W. Main Street, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by Transportation and Planning Commission)b. MR-2022-0032 Chazen Engineering c/o Kaitlin Sims for Chattanooga Boiler & Tank Company (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning an alley in the 1500 block of Polk Street, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Transportation and Planning Commission)c. MR-2022-0031 Chazen Engineering c/o Kaitlin Sims for 1101 Main Street, LLC c/o KevinBoehm(Abandonment). Anordinanceclosingandabandoningaright-of-way located in the 1400 block of Top Street at the corners of E. Main Street and E. 14th Street, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Transportation and Planning Commission)d. MR-2022-0010 Ethan Collier Construction Company c/o Stacey Gilbreath (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning an alley in the 1500 block of S. Watkins Street which runs parallel to E. Main Street and connects S. Lyerly Street and S. Watkins Street, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 9) (Recommended for denial by Transportation and approval by Planning Commission)VII. Resolutions:MAYOR’S OFFICEa. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s re-appointment of Sara McManus to the Library Board of Directors.b. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s re-appointment of Timothy Goldsmith and the appointments of Ian Alijah Bey, Jonathan Dean, Tsega Tessema, and Anthony Wiley to the Chattanooga Public Art Commission.PARKS AND PUBLIC WORKSPublic Worksc. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to approve Change Order No. 3 (Final) for J. Cumby Construction, Inc., of Cookeville, TN, for Contract No. W-16-017-201, MBWWTP Solids Process of Optimization Implementation - Phase 2 Thickener Upgrades, a Consent Decree Project, for final reconciliation of the unit items, for a decrease of $25,314.03, to release the remaining contingency amount of $20,000.00, for a revised total contract amount of $5,771,899.95. (District 1) (Consent Decree)VIII. Purchases.IX. Committee Reports.X. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.XI. Adjournment.TUESDAY, APRIL 12, 2022CITY COUNCIL AGENDA6:00 PM1. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Berz).3. Special Presentation.4. Minute Approval.Council Election of OfficersOrder of Business for City Council5. Ordinances - Final Reading: PARKS AND PUBLIC WORKS Public Works and Transportationa. 2021-0219 Jessie L. Graham (Amend and Lift Conditions). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to amend Condition #1 and lift Condition #2 of Ordinance No. 13607 of previous Case No. 2020-0098 from property located at 6340 Middle Valley Road and two (2) unaddressed properties located in the 6300 block of Middle Valley Road, subject to certain conditions. (District 3) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission) 2022-0047 ASA Engineering (R-2 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 5246, 5250, 5258, and an unaddressed property in the 5200 block of Old Hixson Pike, from R-2 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 3) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission) c. 2022-0059 LaBella Associates (R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 6814 Hixson Pike, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone. (District 3) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff) d. 2022-0051 ASA Engineering (R-2 Residential Zone and C-5 Neighborhood Commercial Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1216 and 1236 Lester Lane, 1220 East Brainerd Road, and two (2) unaddressed parcels in the 1200 block of East Brainerd Road, from R-2 Residential Zone and C-5 Neighborhood Commercial Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and denial by Staff) e. 2022-0069 Campbell Lewis (C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone and R-4 Special Zone to R-4 Special Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 4408 Shelborne, from C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone and R-4 Special Zone to R-4 Special Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 5) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission) f. 2022-0043 South Broad, LLC (R-3 Residential Zone to C-3 Central Business Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2626 Cowart Street, from R-3 Residential Zone to C-3 Central Business Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff) g. 2022-0048 Shepherd's Arm Rescue Mission, Inc. (R-3 Residential Zone to R-4 Special Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 4012 West Avenue, from R-3 Residential Zone to R-4 Special Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff) h. 2022-007 David Fidati (R-4 Special Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone three (3) unaddressed properties in the 1200 block of North Holtzclaw Avenue, from R-4 Special Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff) (Deferred from 02-22-2022 and 03-08-2022)
2022-007 David Fidati (R-4 Special Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone three (3) unaddressed properties in the 1200 block of North Holtzclaw Avenue, from R-4 Special Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Alternate Version) i. 2022-0041 Peppers Construction, Inc. (C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1401 Slayton Avenue, 737 and 745 E. Main Street, and an unaddressed property located in the 700 block of E. Main Street, from C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff) j. 2022-0063 David Boyd (R-2 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1501 East 18th Street, from R-2 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)
2022-0063 David Boyd (R-2 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1501 East 18th Street, from R-2 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version) (Recommended for denial by Planning and Staff) k. 2022-0044 Cameron Swihart (R-1 Residential Zone to R-2 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 3415 Montview Drive, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-2 Residential Zone. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff) l. 2022-0056 The Signature Group (R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 2500 and 2502 Bailey Avenue, from R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and denial by Staff) An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1304, 1308, and 1312 Greenwood Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-2 Residential Zone. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)n. An ordinance amending Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, Article V, Zoning Regulations, Division 14, UGC Urban General Commercial Zone and Article IX, Landscaping Provisions, Section 38-595, Screening Requirements to amend the Landscaping Provisions related to the UGC Urban General Commercial Zone.PARKS AND PUBLIC WORKSPublic Workso. MR-2022-0033 Chattanooga Boiler and Tank Company c/o Chazen Engineering Consultants (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning a sanitary sewer easement located in the 1500 block of Polk Street, Tax Map No. 146P-G-011, as detailed on the attached map. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Public Works)7. Resolutions:MAYOR’S OFFICEa. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s re-appointment of Jon Kinsey for a five-year term on the EPB Board of Directors.PLANNINGb. 2022-0045 McCallie School c/o Thomas Hayslett (Special Exceptions Permit). A resolution approving a Special Exceptions Permit for an Institutional Planned Unit Development for the properties located at 500-816 Dodds Avenue, 806 Woodward Avenue, and 2600-2800 McCallie Avenue. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)PARKS AND PUBLIC WORKSPublic Worksc. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to approve Change Order No. 3 (Final) for HDR Engineering, Inc., Contract No. W-16-017-101, MBWWTP Solids Process Optimization Implementation – Phase 2 Thickener Upgrades, a Consent Decree Project, for final reconciliation of tasks, for a decrease of $4,515.36, for a revised contract total of $807,253.64. (District 1) (Consent Decree)d. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to approve Change Order No. 1 (Final), with J&J Contractors, Inc., of Chattanooga, TN, for Contract No. R-17-004-201, Greenway Farms New Conference Center, for an increase of $218,214.76 for reconciliation of unit items, for a contract total amount of $1,795,814.76. (District 3)8. Purchases.9. Committee Reports.10. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.11. Adjournment.