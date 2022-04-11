 Monday, April 11, 2022 66.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Crews To Close Part Of I-24 West For Rockfall Mitigation In Marion County

Monday, April 11, 2022

Beginning Tuesday, at 11 a.m., a contractor will be blasting rock on I-24 westbound at mile marker 137.

This work will require a rolling roadblock to slow traffic long enough to blast the rock and clean up the road if necessary. The roadblock will only last as long as it takes to clear the road.

Officials do not anticipate the work to take longer than two hours and it could take as little as 30 minutes. The contractor will fine-tune the explosives to make sure less debris enters the roadway.

Tennessee Highway Patrol and a truck-mounted attenuator with a message board will be on site during this work.


Police Blotter: Woman In Bath Hears Window Being Broken; Thieves Won't Get Far In Broken-Down Vehicle

Allan Jones Gives Details Of His Better Schools Six-Year Plan


Allan Jones released the following statement about his Better Schools Six-Year Plan. "Many of you have asked for more details about my Six Year Plan to fix the Cleveland City Schools System. ...



Police Blotter: Woman In Bath Hears Window Being Broken; Thieves Won't Get Far In Broken-Down Vehicle

Opinion

Markham, The Masters And Me

What a masterful and memorable celebration of golf this past weekend at the Masters in Augusta, Ga. Scottie Scheffler posted an amazing four rounds, even after a yip or two on the 72nd hole. But my lasting memory of this year's tournament will be not seeing my friend, Bill Markham, standing behind the tee box on 16. Always in view of the TV cameras focused on the challengers ...

Roy Exum: What Is Holy Week?

Scott Gunn is an Episcopal priest who has written several books on the contemporary church including "The Way of Love: A Practical Guide to Following Jesus." FoxNews.com recently called him to explain Holy Week, which started yesterday with Palm Sunday and culminates this weekend with Good Friday and this Sunday with Easter. Scott currently serves as executive director of Forward ...

Sports

Jake Stephens Joining Mocs Basketball Team

Jake Stephens, a fifth-year senior, will be playing for the UTC Mocs, after playing at VMI under Coach Dan Earl. Mr. Earl is the new head basketball coach at UTC.

Randy Smith: Vols Baseball Is Electric

The Tennessee Volunteers baseball team is off to the best start of any team in SEC history. The Big Orange just finished the fourth series sweep of the year in league play, becoming the first team to ever start the conference schedule 12-0. The Vols are now 31-1 on the year and are a consensus number one in the country. They're doing it with bunches of home runs, great pitching, ...


