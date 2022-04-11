Crews To Close Part Of I-24 West For Rockfall Mitigation In Marion County

Beginning Tuesday, at 11 a.m., a contractor will be blasting rock on I-24 westbound at mile marker 137.

This work will require a rolling roadblock to slow traffic long enough to blast the rock and clean up the road if necessary. The roadblock will only last as long as it takes to clear the road.

Officials do not anticipate the work to take longer than two hours and it could take as little as 30 minutes. The contractor will fine-tune the explosives to make sure less debris enters the roadway.

Tennessee Highway Patrol and a truck-mounted attenuator with a message board will be on site during this work.