 Tuesday, April 12, 2022 66.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


Tennessee Cold Case Office Opens At Cordell Hull

Tuesday, April 12, 2022 - by Sam Stockard, Tennessee Lookout

  • A wall at the new cold case office in the Cordell Hull Building features photos of civil rights activists, including Rosa Parks

    - photo by Sam Stockard

  • Emmett Till, pictured at left, was 14 when he was lynched in Mississippi in one of the most notorious crimes of the Civil Rights Era

    - photo by Sam Stockard

  • Former representative and now gubernatorial advisor John DeBerry with Rep. Barbara Cooper, D-Memphis, at Monday’s opening of the cold case office

    - photo by Sam Stockard

Four years after the General Assembly passed legislation creating a cold case office to delve into decades-old civil rights crimes, the office opened its doors in the Cordell Hull Building.

Legislation signed by former Governor Bill Haslam in May 2018 created the Tennessee Civil Rights Crimes, Information, Reconciliation, and Research Center, in addition to mandating a statewide survey of civil rights crime cold cases and directing cases for prosecution.

The center will act as a clearinghouse for information, depending largely on the U.S. Department of Justice, district attorneys general and people who make requests for cold cases to be reopened.

The office is filled with photos and quotes from infamous cases such as Emmett Till’s murder, Martin Luther King’s assassination, Rosa Parks’ civil rights case and more.

“I’m focusing on the reconciliation part to bring us together. Everybody has been hurt, and we can’t let our hurt separate us,” said Yolanda Arnold, executive director of the Minority Affairs Office, who will run the research center.

The opening comes on the heels of President Joe Biden’s signing of the Emmett Till Anti-lynching Act in late March, a bipartisan bill designating lynching as a federal hate crime. The law’s passage came 67 years after the 14-year-old Black teen was kidnapped and murdered in Mississippi for allegedly whistling at a white woman.

The Till case was closed in December 2021, four years after being reopened, when the Department of Justice cited lack of evidence to push forward. Till’s abductors, Roy Bryant and J.W. Milam were acquitted of the murder in the 1950s by an all-white jury, and even though they admitted later to killing Till in a magazine article, double jeopardy laws averted another trial.

Ms. Arnold said a break-through in the Till case could have provided some precedent for future civil rights cold cases. 

Lt. Governor Randy McNally was among state officials and staff who toured the center when it opened last week.

“I think it’s very important,” Lt. Governor McNally said. “I think the way this is set up for peace and reconciliation and justice, I think those are some very important things that we all have a lot to learn about.”

The center was created through the legislative efforts of state Rep. G.A. Hardaway, D-Memphis, who handed the bill off to former Rep. Johnnie Turner, another Memphis Democrat who left office four years ago. She worked with former Senate Majority Leader Mark Norris, a Collierville Republican now serving as U.S. District Court judge in Memphis, to pass the measure in 2018.

The bill’s passage immediately spurred District Attorney General Garry Brown of Haywood County to reopen the murder case of NAACP leader Elbert Williams, who was killed in 1940 as he led voter registration efforts in Brownsville. Mr. Williams was taken from his home the night of June 20, 1904, locked in the Brownsville city jail and interrogated. When his wife went to the jail that night to find him, he wasn’t there and was never seen alive again.

Three days later, his body was pulled from the Hatchie River six miles south of Brownsville. The Haywood County coroner held an inquest on the river bank and found the cause of death to be “by foul means by parties unknown.” 

First-degree murder has no statute of limitations in Tennessee. But no break-throughs have been made in the case, according to Ms. Arnold, and Mr. Brown has retired from office.

Former state Rep. John DeBerry, who now works as a key adviser to Governor Bill Lee, pointed out reconciliation is not possible without justice as he toured the research center.

“These cases where there are those who have brutally murdered and taken a life of other individuals and gotten away with it, even if they are gone, the record needs to be made so that folks can heal and find closure,” Rep. DeBerry said.

State Rep. Barbara Cooper, D-Memphis, noted hate crimes and lynchings are still being perpetrated.

“It’s just amazing to know that we have come this far to have it out in the open because when I was coming up you couldn’t even talk about it,” said Rep. Cooper, who is 92.

A former school teacher, Rep. Cooper said schools were prohibited for years from teaching Black history, then finally got one week, then a month, February, which is Black History Month.

Tennessee Lookout


April 12, 2022

Police Blotter: Women Argue Over Loose Pit Bull; Police Deter Burglar At Apartments

April 12, 2022

Judge Sherry Paty Receives Endorsement From International Brotherhood Of Electrical Workers 175

April 12, 2022

Tennessee Cold Case Office Opens At Cordell Hull


A woman on Hooker Road in Emma Wheeler Homes told police a loose pit bull ran up to her in her yard. According to the woman, the owner of the pit bull became irate and irrational when she asked ... (click for more)

Judge Sherry Paty, candidate for re-election to Chattanooga City Court judge, received an endorsement from the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local 175. The endorsement says: ... (click for more)

Four years after the General Assembly passed legislation creating a cold case office to delve into decades-old civil rights crimes, the office opened its doors in the Cordell Hull Building. ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Women Argue Over Loose Pit Bull; Police Deter Burglar At Apartments

A woman on Hooker Road in Emma Wheeler Homes told police a loose pit bull ran up to her in her yard. According to the woman, the owner of the pit bull became irate and irrational when she asked her to control her dog. * * * A woman in front of the Mellow Mushroom said her car was parked on the fourth level of the parking garage at 230 Chestnut St. and had been stolen. There ... (click for more)

Judge Sherry Paty Receives Endorsement From International Brotherhood Of Electrical Workers 175

Judge Sherry Paty, candidate for re-election to Chattanooga City Court judge, received an endorsement from the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local 175. The endorsement says: Judge Paty, At a time where endorsements can be both an asset and a liability, it is my distinct honor to notify you that the political committee of the International Brotherhood ... (click for more)

Opinion

Markham, The Masters And Me

What a masterful and memorable celebration of golf this past weekend at the Masters in Augusta, Ga. Scottie Scheffler posted an amazing four rounds, even after a yip or two on the 72nd hole. But my lasting memory of this year's tournament will be not seeing my friend, Bill Markham, standing behind the tee box on 16. Always in view of the TV cameras focused on the challengers ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Vols Football Lands Another In-State Star

Nathan Robinson, a 6'5", 270-pound pass rusher from Greenbrier, Tn., announced Monday morning he was committing to sign a football scholarship with the University of Tennessee. What makes that special is that now three of UT’s six commits for the 2023 class are in-state players and there are many of the Big Orange fans who realize Tennessee has been losing some great talent. Last ... (click for more)

Sports

Chattanooga State Roundup: Both Teams Dominate

Chattanooga State softball swept Jackson State in four blowouts to improve to 36-6. The Tigers won the first matchup 8-0 in the rain, thanks to good pitching by Sam Ryan and a well-rounded attack. Ryan allowed only three hits, while the Tigers racked up nine of them. Camryn Cernuto went 3-3, scored three runs, and widened the gap between her and number two in the national stolen ... (click for more)

Rhyne Howard Goes To Atlanta Dream

Rhyne Howard, the most decorated player in Kentucky women’s basketball history, added another milestone Monday as she was selected first overall at the 2022 WNBA Draft by the Atlanta Dream. Held at Spring Studios in New York, Howard made history at the draft, becoming the first Kentucky women’s basketball player ever to be selected first overall. The native of Cleveland, Tennessee, ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors