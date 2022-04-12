Top Contributors To Sabrena Smedley For County Mayor

Here are top contributors to the county mayor campaign of Sabrena Smedley:
$5,000
Greater Chattanooga Association of Realtors PAC
$4,030.26
Larry Bentley
$3,200
Keith and Crystal Fairchild
Alexander and Carrie Ann Grace
Glenda and Roger Johnson
Billy and Connie McCoy
Mitul and Parul Patel
$3,000
John and Catharine Wolf
$2,250
CHR PAC John Emerson
$1,600
Rex Allen
Ronald Barnes
Caroline Bentley
Tim Boyd
Alexander Wilson Carter
Paul Corley
Guy Cowden
Robert (Alex) Emerson
Joanne Emerson
Robert Fisher
Richard Genter
Chris Heiner
Carolyn Hogan
Glenda Holder
Sterling and Kay Jetton
Darin Johnson
Kathy Kane
Marcus Lyons
Bob Martino
Courtme May
Robbi Moorhouse
Johnny O'Brien
Tiffany Phillips
Cathy Pruett
Daniel Lee Ringhofer
Brian Smedley
Mike Steele
Gabriel Thomas
Greg Vital
Amy and Mike Walden
David and Debbie Watson
Clint Wolford
Christopher Young
Jo Ann Cline Yates
Aerisyn Opportunity Zone
Best Property Management of Chattanooga
East Brainerd Partners
Mobile Paint Works
Papa Properties
RP Homes LLC
Southern Built Realty
Thomas Land Co.
Trinity Holdings Chattanooga LLC
West End Property
West End Property II
$1,500
Pryor Bacon
Linda Buckner
Bryon DeFoor
Ken DeFoor
Gail Dressler
Alexis Turner
$1,400
Elgin Gray
$1,300
Vivian Buckner
$1,250
Stanley Dressler
$1,200
James Smedley
Jessica Turner
Jay Wilson
$1,100
Gregory Fazio
$1,030.26
Alexis Bogo
Karla Chaucer
$1,000
Kristin Anderson
David Bledsoe
Ed Cagle
Cagle Development
Austin Chambers
Russell Elliott
Heath & Ames Attorneys
Henry Glascock
Ronald Hamilton
Amanda Hatcher
Duane Hudson
Steve Hunt
Amin Issa
Donna Jones
Mary Kilbride
Paul Kilgore
Tracie Lesar
Robert Nodes
James Perry
Frank and Gail Proctor
Paul Smedley
James Steffner
Greg Turner
Terrie and C. Mark Warren
Shawn Whitfield
Gary Wilt
MD Hospitality Group
Sitton Construction LLC