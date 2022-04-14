Lookout Mountain, Ga., Man Charged In Chattanooga Crime Spree

A Lookout Mountain, Ga., man has been charged in a year-long crime spree in Chattanooga.

Zachary Andrew Cadorette, 37, of 645 Griffin Road, is facing multiple charges, including burglary, theft of property, fraudulent use of a credit card, criminal impersonation, possession of a controlled substance, and having contraband in a penal institute.

On March 12, 2021, police responded to a location on Ochs Highway on theft from a vehicle. A woman said someone broke out a window on her vehicle and took her purse containing her driver's license, Social Security card and multiple credit and debit cards. They also took her mother's purse.

The cards were used at various locations.

Police said, "Over the course of several months, these thefts have continued. When video evidence of the stolen credit cards being used is available it is always the same white male with a beard and a close cut hair style.

On Dec. 27, 2021, patrol again responded to the Ochs Highway area on reports of break-ins with items taken from cars. A phone was taken from one of the cars. Police were able to track the phone to a motel on Patten Chapel Road in Lookout Valley.

When police arrived at the motel, a man fled in a black BMW 540i. It was driven by a man matching the same description.Police were not able to apprehend him, but they were able to identify him through the room rental information. It was rented to Zachary Cadorette.

Police were able to match Cadorette to the various still shots taken from videos of a suspect using stolen credit cards.

Cadorette was finally caught on Monday while shoplifting at the Walmart on Gunbarrel Road. The arresting officer discovered that he had 21 active warrants.