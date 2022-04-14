 Thursday, April 14, 2022 71.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Arrest Made In Armed Robbery At Dollar General In Downtown Chattanooga

Thursday, April 14, 2022
Abraham Emmanuel Jackson
Police have made an arrest in an armed robbery at a Dollar General in downtown Chattanooga.

Abraham Emmanuel Jackson, 49, was charged with aggravated robbery and aggravated kidnapping. He gave his address as the Community Kitchen on E. 11th Street.

In the incident on March 28, a clerk said she saw a man approaching her quickly. She said once he was upon her he twice told her to get to the ground. She did not comply, though she noticed he had a knife in his hand.

She said the man led her by the arm and led her by the wall toward the cash register. He told her to open it. Instead, the woman in a loud voice told the man to get off of her. That caught the attention of several customers who were in the store.

The clerk then pushed the robber and ran past him toward the manager's office at the rear of the store.

Police said the man then took two 18 packs of Bud Light beer valued at $19.85 each and left.

The incident was caught on video, and police were able to get footage from nearby stores showing the robber running up Eighth Street toward Georgia Avenue.

The case was featured on Crime Stoppers.

Several people identified him as "Abraham" or "AJ." A clerk at the Dollar General said the man had stolen beer from the store before. 

An officer said he had an encounter with Jackson that was caught on his body cam two days after the robbery. He identified him as Abraham Jackson.  

Police said he was wearing the same pants and shoes as the robber. 

A Dollar General employee picked Jackson from a photo lineup after viewing video of the robbery.


Eversole Ahead In Funds For New County Commission District 10; Fairbanks Has Sizeable Amount For District 1

Jeff Eversole had a fundraising lead against Dean Moorhouse for the new County Commission District 10 seat. Mr. Eversole has brought in about $57,000, while Mr. Moorhouse reported around $40,000 in receipts. The candidates have each put $20,000 of their own funds into their campaigns. In County Commission District 1, incumbent Randy Fairbanks has about $50,000 available, while ... (click for more)

Boyd Patterson Well Ahead For Fundraising In Contest For Criminal Court Judge

Attorney Boyd Patterson is well ahead in fundraising for an open Criminal Court judgeship. He has brought in just under $126,000, and made a $4,000 loan to the campaign. Attorney Amanda Dunn has brought in around $49,000 and loaned the campaign $18,500. Former Judge Rebecca Stern has been given around $38,000. She made a $10,000 loan to the effort. The seat became open ... (click for more)

