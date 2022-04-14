Arrest Made In Armed Robbery At Dollar General In Downtown Chattanooga

Police have made an arrest in an armed robbery at a Dollar General in downtown Chattanooga.

Abraham Emmanuel Jackson, 49, was charged with aggravated robbery and aggravated kidnapping. He gave his address as the Community Kitchen on E. 11th Street.

In the incident on March 28, a clerk said she saw a man approaching her quickly. She said once he was upon her he twice told her to get to the ground. She did not comply, though she noticed he had a knife in his hand.

She said the man led her by the arm and led her by the wall toward the cash register. He told her to open it. Instead, the woman in a loud voice told the man to get off of her. That caught the attention of several customers who were in the store.

The clerk then pushed the robber and ran past him toward the manager's office at the rear of the store.

Police said the man then took two 18 packs of Bud Light beer valued at $19.85 each and left.

The incident was caught on video, and police were able to get footage from nearby stores showing the robber running up Eighth Street toward Georgia Avenue.

The case was featured on Crime Stoppers.

Several people identified him as "Abraham" or "AJ." A clerk at the Dollar General said the man had stolen beer from the store before.

An officer said he had an encounter with Jackson that was caught on his body cam two days after the robbery. He identified him as Abraham Jackson.

Police said he was wearing the same pants and shoes as the robber.

A Dollar General employee picked Jackson from a photo lineup after viewing video of the robbery.