ChattAcademy Community School Is Latest Charter School In Hamilton County

ChattAcademy Community School is the latest charter school in Hamilton County.

County school officials are recommending that the County School Board approve the group's application on Thursday.

It plans to serve 600 students in grades 6-12 by 2028.

ChattAcademy plans to offer a two-way immersion (English and Spanish) and place based learning model with an emphasis on character development and service learning.

The application was submitted on Feb. 1.

Under state law, the board has until May 1 to accept or reject the application.