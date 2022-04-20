 Wednesday, April 20, 2022 71.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Lamel Billups, 20, Arrested For Shooting At Volkswagen Plant; Victims Included Uber Driver, Man Billups Had Earlier Attacked With A Crowbar

Wednesday, April 20, 2022
Lamell Billups
Lamell Billups

Chattanooga Police Department Violent Crimes investigators arrested Lamel Billups, 20, for the shooting that happened on April 11, at the parking lot of the Volkswagen plant. Police said the victims included a Uber driver and a 19-year-old that Billups had attacked with a crowbar earlier at the same spot.

Billups, of 8097 Leon Brenda Lane in Ooltewah, fired 20 shots, including 12 that struck the vehicle or the victims, police said.

The Uber driver, 31, was shot one time in the left thigh. The other victim, 19, was shot in the left thigh and grazed on the right thigh.

There was a second passenger in the back seat, but police said the other person in the back shielded him so that he was not injured.

The pair in the back seat had just got off work and summoned the Uber.

After the shooting the suspect was seen leaving on foot.

Police said Billups was a contractor for Volkswagen. He was able to enter the parking lot using his current work badge.

They said he was armed with a handgun and opened fire on the vehicle and its occupants "without apparent provocation." Police said the victims were attacked "ambush style."

Dozens of innocent bystanders were in harm's way, it was stated.

Multiple witnesses described him as a black male with dreadlocks. He was wearing a white shirt and black pants and had a back pack on his chest.

The crowbar incident was several weeks earlier. 

Billups is charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder, three counts of aggravated assault, felony reckless endangerment, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

He turned himself in at the Silverdale Detention Facility. 


April 20, 2022

Police Blotter: Repeat Beer Thief Steals 4 Cans Of Steel Reserve From Walgreens; Woman Makes Off With Thousands Of Dollars Worth Of Jewelry When Clerk Steps Away To Get Measurement

April 20, 2022

$20 Million Jackpot Ticket Was Sold In Pegram; Winner Has Yet To Come Forward

April 20, 2022

Oscar Smith Chooses Double Bacon Cheeseburger, Apple Pie, Ice Cream For Last Meal


Death row inmate Oscar Smith has selected a double bacon cheeseburger, deep dish apple pie, and vanilla bean ice cream for his last meal. The meal will be provided to Smith on Thursday



Police Blotter: Repeat Beer Thief Steals 4 Cans Of Steel Reserve From Walgreens; Woman Makes Off With Thousands Of Dollars Worth Of Jewelry When Clerk Steps Away To Get Measurement

The store manager at Walgreens, 2104 McCallie Ave., told police that a black male came into the store and put four 16-oz. cans of Steel Reserve beer into his backpack, walked out of the store and left the scene on foot. Police were also informed that the man has prior history of shoplifting beer from this location. * * * A woman on Mountain Creek Road told police a Schwab ... (click for more)

$20 Million Jackpot Ticket Was Sold In Pegram; Winner Has Yet To Come Forward

Excitement continues to build about the mystery winner of the Mega Millions $ 20 million jackpot from the drawing on Friday. Meanwhile, the lottery retailer who sold the ticket is also a winner. The lucky ticket, which matched all six numbers drawn, was sold at Citgo Food Mart, 560 Highway 70, in Pegram, Tn. Owner Rajesh Ghadiyali will receive $50,000 for selling this jackpot-winning ... (click for more)

Senator Blackburn: A Time For Renewal

Between colorful Easter egg rolls and joyous church services, Tennessee families gathered around the table this past weekend to celebrate a time of renewal. As I reflected alongside my own family, I was inspired by the strong spirit of the Volunteer State. With my annual visits to all 95 counties well underway, I am joining local leaders with a renewed commitment to helping our ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Two-Sided Coin

The conversation drifted to scrapbooks. Those of us old enough remember that scrapbooks chronicled our lives back in the day, filled with pictures and letters from friends and quotations we yearned to memorize. But today we keep pictures on our iPhones, we text rather than put a stamp on a thank-you note that was once kept and savored in our scrapbooks. Oh, how I long to see mine ... (click for more)

Tech Scores Early In 5-3 Win Over Chattanooga

The Tennessee Tech Lady Golden Eagles were a bit late arriving at Frost Stadium on Tuesday for their non-conference softball game with Chattanooga’s Lady Mocs, but once the first pitch was made, the ladies from Cookeville were ready to play. On the other hand, the Lady Mocs had all afternoon to get ready for action, but they weren’t ready when the game began. Chattanooga coach ... (click for more)

"The Biggest Game They've Ever Played" - Atlanta United Preview

A mystical wizard (I’m talking about Gandalf’s kind, not Bradley Beal or Deni Avdija’s) might struggle to conjure the amount of magic the Chattanooga Football Club will need to make it another round in the US Open Cup. Downing Memphis 901 a few weeks ago was a terrific accomplishment, but that USL team was a leaf in the wind compared to the full-blown storm CFC will face on Wednesday. ... (click for more)


