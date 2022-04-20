Sabrena Smedley, Matt Hullander Claim Weston Wamp Has Turned To "Dirty Politics"; Wamp Says Negativity Not Coming From His Campaign

County mayor candidates Sabrena Smedley and Matt Hullander have rapped fellow GOP contender Weston Wamp for what they called "attack ads."

They issued statements after the critical ads began hitting the radio and mail boxes in the last few days.

Mr. Wamp replied, "Matt and Sabrena should know better. My campaign has done nothing negative, and any statements that say so are false. Exactly the opposite is true. We have run a substantive, education-focused campaign about the future of our county. My campaign is not involved with any outside group. But, it seems to us the questions they are raising are legitimate and have not been examined in advance of an important election."

County Commission Chairman Smedley hit "the negative ads launched by individuals with direct ties to my opponent."

She said, "“I’m so disappointed in the under-handed tactics, but I guess that’s what other candidates do when they’re desperate. They’re freaking out because we have the momentum. My conservative record speaks for itself. I love Hamilton County. I’m glad to call it home and proud of what we’ve accomplished together. I’m running for all the right reasons, and I’m committed to running a positive, above-board campaign.”

Businessman Hullander also "condemned the use of negative and untruthful campaign messaging that is currently playing on radio and being sent out in mailers."

His campaign said, "The messaging targeted both the Hullander and Smedley campaign with lies and inaccuracies."

Mr. Hullander said, “Politicians do what politicians do. Clearly Weston Wamp has decided to attack us because he is way behind and running out of time. Folks in Hamilton County are looking for bold conservative leadership to make it better. I had hoped to continue to talk about the issues that matter to voters and will continue to do so. The Wamps will continue to go negative because that’s what they do.”

The Hullander campaign said, "The radio ad and mailer were dropped just 48 hours after the straw poll at the Hamilton County Lincoln Day Dinner where the Wamp campaign came in a distant third. Hullander won the straw poll with Smedley placing second."

A radio spot hits Ms. Smedley for being endorsed by "the liberal teacher union."



A mailer is headlined "Matt Hullander Says He Wants To Run Hamilton County Like A Business." There are then headlines alleging bad business practices at his former Hullco firm, and then "Let's Pray He Doesn't Run It Like He Ran Hullco!"

The radio ad and mailers are from "Chattanoogans for Responsible Government."

Documents show that group is headed by Adam Boeselager of Lookout Mountain and Jacob T. Hutcherson of Chattanooga.

Mr. Boeselaeger in 2014 took to Facebook to condemn Congressman Chuck Fleischmann for alleged dirty politics in connection with a mailer hitting Weston Wamp.