City Councilman Ken Smith Submits Letter Seeking Appointment To County Commission District 3

Friday, April 22, 2022

City Councilman Ken Smith said he has submitted his letter seeking appointment by the County Commission to the vacant District 3 County Commission seat.

The seat came open after District 3 Commissioner Greg Martin was named to the House District 26 seat vacated by Robin Smith after her federal arrest.

The post will be on the ballot in August.

Councilman Smith said, "A lot has been said recently by several County Commissioners about the importance of having experience and being ready to serve the citizens of District 3 on Day 1 of this appointment.

For the past 10 years, I have been focused on serving nearly 65 percent of the residents living in County District 3 as their City Councilman. In fact, I have been elected to the Chattanooga City Council three times – most recently with 81 percent of the voters living in City District 3, receiving the highest number of votes ever in a contested City Council race. Clearly, I have the trust and confidence of these constituents that make up the majority of County District 3.

"During this time, I have gained a unique perspective of the current and future needs of District 3 residents, invaluable experience in dealing with complex and sometimes controversial issues, and the necessary understanding and knowledge of how city and county governments operate and work on a day-to-day basis. Most importantly, my work and experience as City Councilman will bring needed insights, relationships, and knowledge of this position, especially when it comes to matters affecting county employees working in the Public Works department, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department, and our Volunteer Fire Departments. 


"During my tenure on City Council, I have advocated for and secured millions of dollars to pave streets throughout District 3 as well as negotiating complex property rights issues that enabled the City to pave Northpoint Boulevard, which was one of the worst roads inside District 3. Most recently, I have worked with the Mayor’s office to address the ongoing blocking of the railroad crossing on Hamill Road; secure funding to build a new conference center at Greenway Farms and fund critical capital improvements at the Hixson Recreation Center and Hixson Youth ballfields; and supported continued efforts to land a new $100 million development at the former Dupont site on Access Road. 


"Likewise, one of the major responsibilities of the County Commission is Zoning. Since I was first elected to the City Council in 2013, I have been working with zoning requests inside District 3 and throughout the city of Chattanooga for my entire time in office, as well as handling and guiding PILOTs and TIFs discussions as it relates to zoning and economic development inside the city of Chattanooga. 

 

"As we all know, county government will have as many as six new commissioners, a new Mayor, a new Sheriff, and several new school board members in four months. I believe my experience and a strong understanding of how legislative bodies work will bring some needed experience to the County Commission and ensure a smooth transition in this position as county government enters its FY 2023 budget discussions. 

 

"Last, should a caucus be necessary, I have already received the support and public backing of nearly every delegate serving in District 3. In addition, I have also received support of countless residents, community and business leaders who live and work inside County District 3 in my effort to seek this position. 

 

"I look forward to speaking with each of you about my experience, record as City Councilman for District 3, and my hope and vision as the next District 3 County Commission."


April 22, 2022

Police Blotter: Man Impatient To Wait In Line For Gas Drives Through Grass Divider, Spattering Vehicles With Mud; Man Tells His Wife His Girlfriend Busted Back Windshield Of Wife's Car

A woman called police from Sam's Club at 6101 Lee Hwy. She said a man in a Ford F2S was upset about the traffic in the gas lines and decided to drive through a grass road divider. While doing this, he slung a significant amount of mud onto her vehicle, as well as the vehicle of two other witnesses. This man's vehicle also caused a significant amount of damage to Sam's Club's grass. ... (click for more)

Stockard On The Stump: Are You Ready For Some Funding?

The fix was in. Outsiders might have thought a $500 million state bond issue to help the Titans build a domed stadium was doomed after the Senate Finance, Ways and Means Committee removed the governor’s plan from its budget, then the full Senate passed a $52.8 billion budget package early Thursday without this carrot. The state House budget contained the bonding mechanism, ... (click for more)

Opinion

The Young Man Should Be Rewarded, Not Punished

The young man working at the gas stationed who filmed the East Ridge police encounter should be rewarded, honored and invited as an honored guest to receive an award by some of these organizations that supposedly monitor civil and human rights violations. He certainly shouldn't have lost his job. The issue isn't about the victim's past history, mental health or allegedly being ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Pol Group Ruins Wamp

A dear friend called on Thursday with a perplexing question: “I read you nearly every day and I am really confused. Who do you want as the next Mayor of Hamilton County. It seems like you are for all three Republican candidates and I want to know who you believe will serve us best? Tell me.” I was able to laugh and return, “You have four children. You love each and every one. But ... (click for more)

Sports

Lookouts Miscues Lead To 4-3 Loss At Mississippi

The Chattanooga Lookouts’ hurlers had a combined three-hit performance wasted by shoddy fielding in their 4-3 loss to the Mississippi Braves. However, it would be misleading to say Lookouts pitchers were completely faultless. Sam McWilliams hit Riley Delgado and top prospect Michael Harris II on back to back at-bats. Then Francisco Urbaez mishandled a sacrifice bunt, which ... (click for more)

UTC Men, Women Advance To SoCon Tennis Semifinals

The fourth-seeded Chattanooga Mocs men's tennis team rode momentum after a thrilling doubles point to cruise past fifth-seeded Wofford 4-1 on Thursday afternoon at the Champions Club in Chattanooga in the 2022 Southern Conference Championship quarterfinal round. Following the win, Chattanooga improves to 6-15 this season and advances to tomorrow's semifinal round to face top-seeded ... (click for more)


