A Hillsboro, Ala., man has been charged in the stabbing death of Anthony Thomas Hudson, 51, of Chattanooga.

The victim was found lying in a field with multiple stab wounds.

Earl Eugene Bates Jr., 50, of 246 Horton Drive in Hillsboro, was charged with murder.

The victim had a stab wound to the left side of his neck. He also had a number of “defensive wounds to the right wrist and hand.

Bates was arrested late Thursday afternoon.