Southern Adventist University Stalking Suspect Arrested; Has History Of Stalking Women

Friday, April 22, 2022
Paul Germaine
 A cooperative effort between Collegedale Police and Southern Adventist University’s Campus Safety Department, has resulted in the arrest of an Ooltewah man for stalking female students on the university campus. 

 

Paul Michael Germaine was arrested last night at his home by Collegedale officers and sheriff’s deputies. 

 

Germaine, who has no affiliation with Southern Adventist University, is alleged to have stalked a female student starting last month.

The student reported that on March 5, she had noticed an older white man following her around campus and into the school cafeteria where he appeared to watch her eat with friends. 

 

Later that same day the victim reported that she had seen the same white man standing by her car when she had exited her dormitory. As she approached her car the man walked to his own vehicle, pulled a backpack from the car, and started to approach her while his hand was inside the backpack. That was when she stopped and ran back to her dorm. The man returned to his car and fled the scene. 

 

The student called the school’s Campus Safety Department for help and they reached out to Hamilton County dispatch for a Collegedale officer to respond. 

 

A month later the victim reported that the same man was back on campus and following her again. 

The university provided video surveillance footage of the man to Collegedale police, who shared the footage with other area agencies in the hopes of identifying the suspect. 

 

The man was soon identified by the school resource officer for Ooltewah High School, who informed the investigators that he had trespassed Paul Michael Germaine from the high school in October of 2021 after he had been caught filming cheerleaders and acting strangely during a football game. Germaine had no affiliation with Ooltewah High School or any of their students either. 

 

Further investigation into Germaine’s past actions show that he had been trespassed from the campus of UTC in October 2019 for videotaping college women. He had also been trespassed from the Walmart on Signal Mountain Road in May of 2021 for videotaping female shoppers there. 

 

Germaine is currently out on a $35,000 bond. His first court date has been set for Aug. 24, in Collegedale. 

 


