Pair Arrested After Deputy Finds Them In Front Of House Loaded With Items Taken From The Residence

A man and woman are facing aggravated burglary charges after their vehicle was found sitting in front of the house of a man who is currently in jail. The white Lexus SUV was loaded with items taken from the house, police said.

Arrested were Steven Eldan Foster, 44, of 8632 Brenda Dr., Harrison, and Kristy Leigh Cavitt, 30, of 6427 Millstream Dr., Harrison. Foster is also charged with possession of a controlled substance.

A deputy said he was checking on the house since it was on the watch list on Tuesday night and found that several people had gotten inside. Several drug arrests were made and a stolen vehicle was recovered.

When the deputy returned to the property he found the items in the car. The sister of the man who is in jail said they all came from inside the house.