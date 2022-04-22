 Friday, April 22, 2022 83.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Pair Arrested After Deputy Finds Them In Front Of House Loaded With Items Taken From The Residence

Friday, April 22, 2022
Steven Eldan Foster
Steven Eldan Foster

A man and woman are facing aggravated burglary charges after their vehicle was found sitting in front of the house of a man who is currently in jail. The white Lexus SUV was loaded with items taken from the house, police said.

Arrested were Steven Eldan Foster, 44, of 8632 Brenda Dr., Harrison, and Kristy Leigh Cavitt, 30, of 6427 Millstream Dr., Harrison. Foster is also charged with possession of a controlled substance.

A deputy said he was checking on the house since it was on the watch list on Tuesday night and found that several people had gotten inside. Several drug arrests were made and a stolen vehicle was recovered.

When the deputy returned to the property he found the items in the car. The sister of the man who is in jail said they all came from inside the house.

 

 

Kristy Leigh Cavitt
Kristy Leigh Cavitt

April 22, 2022

April 22, 2022

April 22, 2022

Police Blotter: Man Impatient To Wait In Line For Gas Drives Through Grass Divider, Spattering Vehicles With Mud; Man Tells His Wife His Girlfriend Busted Back Windshield Of Wife's Car

A woman called police from Sam's Club at 6101 Lee Hwy. She said a man in a Ford F2S was upset about the traffic in the gas lines and decided to drive through a grass road divider. While doing this, he slung a significant amount of mud onto her vehicle, as well as the vehicle of two other witnesses. This man's vehicle also caused a significant amount of damage to Sam's Club's grass. ... (click for more)

EPB Gets Patent For Method Small Solar Users Can Store Excess Power

As the Chattanooga area is changing, so is Chattanooga’s Electric Power Board. Customer’s preferences shift and EPB is adapting to its customers in multiple ways. Thinking about how an electric system of the future will operate, EPB is thinking and planning ahead. In an innovative move, President and CEO David Wade has applied for the utility’s first patent. He told the board of ... (click for more)

The Young Man Should Be Rewarded, Not Punished

The young man working at the gas stationed who filmed the East Ridge police encounter should be rewarded, honored and invited as an honored guest to receive an award by some of these organizations that supposedly monitor civil and human rights violations. He certainly shouldn't have lost his job. The issue isn't about the victim's past history, mental health or allegedly being ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Pol Group Ruins Wamp

A dear friend called on Thursday with a perplexing question: “I read you nearly every day and I am really confused. Who do you want as the next Mayor of Hamilton County. It seems like you are for all three Republican candidates and I want to know who you believe will serve us best? Tell me.” I was able to laugh and return, “You have four children. You love each and every one. But ... (click for more)

Lookouts Miscues Lead To 4-3 Loss At Mississippi

The Chattanooga Lookouts’ hurlers had a combined three-hit performance wasted by shoddy fielding in their 4-3 loss to the Mississippi Braves. However, it would be misleading to say Lookouts pitchers were completely faultless. Sam McWilliams hit Riley Delgado and top prospect Michael Harris II on back to back at-bats. Then Francisco Urbaez mishandled a sacrifice bunt, which ... (click for more)

John Shearer: Remembering Former UTC Assistant Football Coach Johnny Henderson

When I was a freshman at the University of Georgia in the fall of 1978, I made the challenging decision to try and walk on the Georgia football team, as I have chronicled before. Instead of inviting walk-ons or giving them brief tryouts as is done today, Georgia apparently welcomed all walk-ons, as there were maybe 35 or 40 or so of us and not enough to get in the way. They ... (click for more)


