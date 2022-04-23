 Saturday, April 23, 2022 Weather

FBI Says Business Manager At Cleveland Church Embezzled Tens Of Thousands Of Dollars; Search At Mountain Shadows Home Turned Up Over 60 Guns

Federal authorities say the business manager at a Cleveland, Tn., church has been embezzling tens of thousands of dollars from the church.

Information on David M. Apps was disclosed in connection with a recent search warrant at his hme at 9309 Mountain Shadows Road and a storage unit he was using at 7822 E. Brainerd Road.

The FBI said Apps, who became the business manager for Broad Street United Methodist Church on Jan. 14, 2014, bought $60,000 in firearms including more than 60 guns and accessories over an 11-month period. 

The affidavit said he is being investigated for wire fraud and money laundering.

It says he  caused unauthorized checks to be issued to him and also used a church credit card to pay for storage unit rentals, the firearm acquisitions, airline tickets for him and his family, hotel stays, expensive watches and other personal items.

The FBI said the embezzlement went on from July 2014 to October 2021.

The affidavit says he was terminated last Nov. 3 after the embezzlement was discovered when there was a large entry in the pastor's discretionary fund that caused a negative ending balance. At that point the church treasurer began a review of the church finances.

The affidavit also says that in early 2019 Apps told church officials that he under treatment for prostate and brain cancer at Vanderbilt. He was given some church funding in connection with that claim.

 

 

 

 


Karla Clausell Found Guilty Of The First-Degree Murder Of Miranda Stamper In Cleveland


A Bradley County jury has convicted Karla Clausell of the first-degree murder of Miranda Stamper. Ms. Clausell was 29 at the time of the 2019 incident and the victim was 22. The shooting occurred ... (click for more)



Police Blotter: Man Tries To Leave Bar Without Paying For 2 Lap Dances; Woman At Park Is Just Stargazing

Police were called to Silhouette's Bikini Sports Bar & Grill, 1401 E, 23rd St., by one of the security workers. He told police a man got two lap dances from one of the dancers and had attempted to leave without paying for his dances. Police spoke to the man, who then agreed to pay up. * * * A couple told police they witnessed a black Jeep Cherokee with blacked-out rims ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BLEVINS, RANDALL LEE 606 SYLVAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 Age at Arrest: 40 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT BLOCKER, CHARLES EDWARD 2505 MARKET ST APT 330 CHATTANOOGA, 374161716 Age at Arrest: 68 years old Arresting Agency: Tenn ... (click for more)

The Young Man Should Be Rewarded, Not Punished

The young man working at the gas stationed who filmed the East Ridge police encounter should be rewarded, honored and invited as an honored guest to receive an award by some of these organizations that supposedly monitor civil and human rights violations. He certainly shouldn't have lost his job. The issue isn't about the victim's past history, mental health or allegedly being ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

A blonde returned home from work and was shocked to find her house ransacked and burglarized. She called the police immediately to report the crime. A K-9 unit patrolling nearby was the first to respond. As the K-9 officer approached the house with his dog on a leash, the blonde ran out onto the porch. “I can't believe this,” she said. “What's wrong?” asked the officer. ... (click for more)

Lookouts Miscues Lead To 4-3 Loss At Mississippi

The Chattanooga Lookouts’ hurlers had a combined three-hit performance wasted by shoddy fielding in their 4-3 loss to the Mississippi Braves. However, it would be misleading to say Lookouts pitchers were completely faultless. Sam McWilliams hit Riley Delgado and top prospect Michael Harris II on back to back at-bats. Then Francisco Urbaez mishandled a sacrifice bunt, which ... (click for more)

John Shearer: Remembering Former UTC Assistant Football Coach Johnny Henderson

When I was a freshman at the University of Georgia in the fall of 1978, I made the challenging decision to try and walk on the Georgia football team, as I have chronicled before. Instead of inviting walk-ons or giving them brief tryouts as is done today, Georgia apparently welcomed all walk-ons, as there were maybe 35 or 40 or so of us and not enough to get in the way. They ... (click for more)


