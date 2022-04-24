 Sunday, April 24, 2022 82.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Man, 20, Shot In Robbery Attempt On Vine Street On Friday; 16-Year Old Boy Is Arrested

A man, 20, was shot in a robbery attempt on Friday, and a 16-year old boy has been arrested.

At approximately 5 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the 2500 block of Vine Street on a report of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound and secured the scene. 

The victim was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators with the Robbery Unit responded to conduct an investigation. Investigators learned that the victim was walking near the above location when an unknown person approached him, produced a firearm and demanded his belongings. The victim fled on foot and then allegedly heard gunshots and realized he had been struck.

CPD Robbery investigators have arrested the teenager. He has been charged with especially aggravated robbery and is in custody at the Juvenile Detention Facility.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423 698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.

 


Police Blotter: Man Reports His Wife Stole His Car, But It's Registered To Her; Man Banging On Doors At Dollar General Before Store Hours Said His Watch Must Be Wrong

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Police Blotter: Man Tries To Leave Bar Without Paying For 2 Lap Dances; Woman At Park Is Just Stargazing


A man on Shallowford Road told police he wanted to report his vehicle stolen. He said the vehicle was taken by a woman he named. The man said she took the day before around 4 p.m. The man had ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALBAN, JONATHAN B 758 DEMPSEY RD WHITWELL, 37397 Age at Arrest: 35 years old Arresting Agency: VOP POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA ... (click for more)

Police were called to Silhouette's Bikini Sports Bar & Grill, 1401 E, 23rd St., by one of the security workers. He told police a man got two lap dances from one of the dancers and had attempted ... (click for more)



A man on Shallowford Road told police he wanted to report his vehicle stolen. He said the vehicle was taken by a woman he named. The man said she took the day before around 4 p.m. The man had tried to report the same thing approximately one year ago and officers did not report the vehicle as stolen because the woman is his wife. The man told police that it turns out his wife had ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALBAN, JONATHAN B 758 DEMPSEY RD WHITWELL, 37397 Age at Arrest: 35 years old Arresting Agency: VOP POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA ANDRES, RUBEN 1712 E 27TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407 Age at Arrest: 29 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s) BEARD, TAMERON ... (click for more)

Stadiums And Workhouses

Tennessee can justify spending $500 million to build a stadium for football games to be played in but they want to lock up homeless people for sleeping in public. I would like to ask those fine Christians sponsoring this bill what they think their Jesus would do. Are people supposed to disappear because they are so disadvantaged that they are reduced to sleeping in public ... (click for more)

The Young Man Should Be Rewarded, Not Punished

The young man working at the gas stationed who filmed the East Ridge police encounter should be rewarded, honored and invited as an honored guest to receive an award by some of these organizations that supposedly monitor civil and human rights violations. He certainly shouldn't have lost his job. The issue isn't about the victim's past history, mental health or allegedly being ... (click for more)

Ashley Rogers Hurls Perfect Game For Lady Vols

Senior pitcher Ashley Rogers opened the 2022 Lady Vol Challenge spinning her first career perfect game, retiring 15 consecutive ECU batters to record the 13th individual and 15th overall perfect game in program history. The right-handed All-American struck out 12 for a new season-high and became the first Lady Vol to record a perfect game since Erin Gabriel in 2016, and Tennessee ... (click for more)

Red Wolves Drop 3-2 Loss To Visiting FC Tucson

The Red Wolves welcomed FC Tucson to CHI Memorial Stadium Saturday night for their fourth game of the season as they looked to continue their unbeaten start to the campaign currently sitting atop the USL League One standings. The match was played in front of a staggering sellout crowd of 2,654 fans marking the second sellout crowd of the season, quickly establishing CHI Memorial ... (click for more)


