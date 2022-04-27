Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BAKER, TERRANCE MONTRELL
6307 FISK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374212313
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BRYANT, CHELSEA LASHAY
4175 WILLARD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374163329
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BURTON, SYDNEY SHAE
10613 CARD RD SODDY DAISY, 373796414
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CRAW, LATRAISE DERON
813 KAY CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374214219
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DAVIS, ALVIN DONNELL
2917 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071604
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
EGGEMEYER, JAMES DANIEL
1595 HENDON RD SODDY DAISY, 373792808
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
SHOPLIFTING
FUHRMANN, LEWIS CARL
1951 MCKINLEY AVE COLUMBUS, 47201
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
GANN, BETSY BIVINS
1063 COMBS TRL CHATTANOOGA, 374051774
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTURE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
GELVIN, JOSHUA NATHANIEL
126 GREENBAY DR DALTON, 30721
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
GOINS, JOSHUA DWAYNE
2414 HICKORY VALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 374211724
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VOP (THEFT OF PROPERTY )
VOP (VANDALISM)
VIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTURE
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
GRAHAM, TARA RACHELLE
2717 ROSSVILLE BLVD APT 202 CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HARRIS, CARISSA TANAE
1229 POPLAR STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
HEET, TRACEY M
2809 EAST 47TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
IN-TRANSIT
JACKSON, SCARLETT LACE
912 SOUTH SEMINOLE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
JONES, TREVOR SCOTT
9261 LAWFORD WAY APT304 OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CHILD NEGLECT
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
KARM, MARLENA JOHANNA
157 AMERICAN BLVD ROSSVILLE, 307417359
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
SUSPENDED LICENSE (NONRESIDENT)
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
KEITH, BENJAMIN JOEL
140 COLONY CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAILURE TO APPEAR
KIRKPATRICK, ROGER DALE
507 LAUREL AVE SOUTH PITTSBURG, 37380
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
KRALL, EDWARD BENJAMIN
9854 HWY 58 OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
LEVI, BRENT DOUGLAS
11044 MATTHEW RD SODDY DAISY, 373795643
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
MCNABB, CHARLOTTE MARY
103 STEPHENSON AVE LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, 37350
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MONTERO-BARRERA, MONICA DEL ALBA
6814 GAYDA LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
MURRY, CADE
6518 GARNER ST EAST RIDGE, 374124237
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
NICHOLSON, TIMOTHY KANE
18 WEST MEADOWBROOK DRIVE APT 1 CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED (DUI)
ODOKOPIRA, JOSEPH O
710 N HOLLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
PEREZ-GALVEZ, MEDARDO
414 CLOUDLAND TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
PICKETT, ANDREW BAXTER
5840 LAKE RESORT TER CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
POINTER, JAMAAL LEVAR
705 Parkview Dr Chattanooga, 374113319
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
RAY, JOHNNY THOMAS
727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
REED, LONNIE DALE
47 OLD LONGHOLLOW ROAD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
RICHIE, DALE GENE
1063 COMBS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTURE
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
ROWLAND, DEJUAN ANTHONY
604 BLOCK ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
FEDERAL
SIZEMORE, JOHNNY ALAN
1724 DAUGHTERY FERRY ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
SLEDGE, DONALD CONDRIDGE
7834 ROSEMARY CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
SMITH, BARBARA ANN
1512 AKINS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT OR FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT OR FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT OR FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT OR FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
SMITH, CYRIA DAMARIS
4928 JEFFERON LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SMITH, MARCUS LEROY
7108 GERNIGAN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SPEAR, QUENTIN DEMETRIOUS
4760 WINTHROP DR ATLANTA, 30337
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
STANLEY, STEVEN AUSTIN
242 JARNIGAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain
SPEEDING
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
EVADING ARREST
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RECKLESS DRIVING
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
THOMPSON, CHARLES DEWAYNE
6366 NORTH CUT COVE ROAD MCMINVILLE, 37110
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency:
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
WILBURN, JOHN FLOYD
2904 E 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374072215
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
WILLIAMS, CYNTHIA RENE SIMMONS
14 EAST WILKERSON GASLITN, 35901
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WILLIAMS, KALIA DARLENE
1700 E BOY SCOUT ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VOP (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE)
VOP (DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE)
VOP (FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY)
VOP (FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE)