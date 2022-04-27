Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BAKER, TERRANCE MONTRELL

6307 FISK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374212313

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BRYANT, CHELSEA LASHAY

4175 WILLARD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374163329

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BURTON, SYDNEY SHAE

10613 CARD RD SODDY DAISY, 373796414

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CRAW, LATRAISE DERON

813 KAY CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374214219

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DAVIS, ALVIN DONNELL

2917 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071604

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR



EGGEMEYER, JAMES DANIEL

1595 HENDON RD SODDY DAISY, 373792808

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

SHOPLIFTING



FUHRMANN, LEWIS CARL

1951 MCKINLEY AVE COLUMBUS, 47201

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



GANN, BETSY BIVINS

1063 COMBS TRL CHATTANOOGA, 374051774

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTURE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION



GELVIN, JOSHUA NATHANIEL

126 GREENBAY DR DALTON, 30721

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



GOINS, JOSHUA DWAYNE

2414 HICKORY VALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 374211724

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VOP (THEFT OF PROPERTY )

VOP (VANDALISM)

VIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTURE

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION



GRAHAM, TARA RACHELLE

2717 ROSSVILLE BLVD APT 202 CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



HARRIS, CARISSA TANAE

1229 POPLAR STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR



HEET, TRACEY M

2809 EAST 47TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

IN-TRANSIT



JACKSON, SCARLETT LACE

912 SOUTH SEMINOLE CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



JONES, TREVOR SCOTT

9261 LAWFORD WAY APT304 OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CHILD NEGLECT

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



KARM, MARLENA JOHANNA

157 AMERICAN BLVD ROSSVILLE, 307417359

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)

SUSPENDED LICENSE (NONRESIDENT)

911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)



KEITH, BENJAMIN JOEL

140 COLONY CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FAILURE TO APPEAR



KIRKPATRICK, ROGER DALE

507 LAUREL AVE SOUTH PITTSBURG, 37380

Age at Arrest: 66 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



KRALL, EDWARD BENJAMIN

9854 HWY 58 OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



LEVI, BRENT DOUGLAS

11044 MATTHEW RD SODDY DAISY, 373795643

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION



MCNABB, CHARLOTTE MARY

103 STEPHENSON AVE LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, 37350

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MONTERO-BARRERA, MONICA DEL ALBA

6814 GAYDA LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



MURRY, CADE

6518 GARNER ST EAST RIDGE, 374124237

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



NICHOLSON, TIMOTHY KANE

18 WEST MEADOWBROOK DRIVE APT 1 CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING ON REVOKED (DUI)



ODOKOPIRA, JOSEPH O

710 N HOLLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



PEREZ-GALVEZ, MEDARDO

414 CLOUDLAND TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



PICKETT, ANDREW BAXTER

5840 LAKE RESORT TER CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT



POINTER, JAMAAL LEVAR

705 Parkview Dr Chattanooga, 374113319

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



RAY, JOHNNY THOMAS

727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



REED, LONNIE DALE

47 OLD LONGHOLLOW ROAD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



RICHIE, DALE GENE

1063 COMBS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 65 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTURE

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION



ROWLAND, DEJUAN ANTHONY

604 BLOCK ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

FEDERAL



SIZEMORE, JOHNNY ALAN

1724 DAUGHTERY FERRY ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



SLEDGE, DONALD CONDRIDGE

7834 ROSEMARY CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



SMITH, BARBARA ANN

1512 AKINS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

NONSUPPORT OR FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT OR FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT OR FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT OR FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT



SMITH, CYRIA DAMARIS

4928 JEFFERON LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



SMITH, MARCUS LEROY

7108 GERNIGAN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



SPEAR, QUENTIN DEMETRIOUS

4760 WINTHROP DR ATLANTA, 30337

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



STANLEY, STEVEN AUSTIN

242 JARNIGAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain

SPEEDING

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

EVADING ARREST

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

RECKLESS DRIVING

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED



THOMPSON, CHARLES DEWAYNE

6366 NORTH CUT COVE ROAD MCMINVILLE, 37110

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency:

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



WILBURN, JOHN FLOYD

2904 E 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374072215

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



WILLIAMS, CYNTHIA RENE SIMMONS

14 EAST WILKERSON GASLITN, 35901

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



WILLIAMS, KALIA DARLENE

1700 E BOY SCOUT ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VOP (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE)

VOP (DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE)

VOP (FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY)

VOP (FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE)