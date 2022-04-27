 Wednesday, April 27, 2022 Weather

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Wednesday, April 27, 2022

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BAKER, TERRANCE MONTRELL 
6307 FISK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374212313 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BRYANT, CHELSEA LASHAY 
4175 WILLARD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374163329 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BURTON, SYDNEY SHAE 
10613 CARD RD SODDY DAISY, 373796414 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CRAW, LATRAISE DERON 
813 KAY CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374214219 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DAVIS, ALVIN DONNELL 
2917 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071604 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

EGGEMEYER, JAMES DANIEL 
1595 HENDON RD SODDY DAISY, 373792808 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
SHOPLIFTING

FUHRMANN, LEWIS CARL 
1951 MCKINLEY AVE COLUMBUS, 47201 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

GANN, BETSY BIVINS 
1063 COMBS TRL CHATTANOOGA, 374051774 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTURE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION

GELVIN, JOSHUA NATHANIEL 
126 GREENBAY DR DALTON, 30721 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

GOINS, JOSHUA DWAYNE 
2414 HICKORY VALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 374211724 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VOP (THEFT OF PROPERTY )
VOP (VANDALISM)
VIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTURE
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

GRAHAM, TARA RACHELLE 
2717 ROSSVILLE BLVD APT 202 CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HARRIS, CARISSA TANAE 
1229 POPLAR STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

HEET, TRACEY M 
2809 EAST 47TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
IN-TRANSIT

JACKSON, SCARLETT LACE 
912 SOUTH SEMINOLE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

JONES, TREVOR SCOTT 
9261 LAWFORD WAY APT304 OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CHILD NEGLECT
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

KARM, MARLENA JOHANNA 
157 AMERICAN BLVD ROSSVILLE, 307417359 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
SUSPENDED LICENSE (NONRESIDENT)
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)

KEITH, BENJAMIN JOEL 
140 COLONY CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAILURE TO APPEAR

KIRKPATRICK, ROGER DALE 
507 LAUREL AVE SOUTH PITTSBURG, 37380 
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KRALL, EDWARD BENJAMIN 
9854 HWY 58 OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

LEVI, BRENT DOUGLAS 
11044 MATTHEW RD SODDY DAISY, 373795643 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

MCNABB, CHARLOTTE MARY 
103 STEPHENSON AVE LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, 37350 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MONTERO-BARRERA, MONICA DEL ALBA 
6814 GAYDA LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

MURRY, CADE 
6518 GARNER ST EAST RIDGE, 374124237 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

NICHOLSON, TIMOTHY KANE 
18 WEST MEADOWBROOK DRIVE APT 1 CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED (DUI)

ODOKOPIRA, JOSEPH O 
710 N HOLLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

PEREZ-GALVEZ, MEDARDO 
414 CLOUDLAND TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

PICKETT, ANDREW BAXTER 
5840 LAKE RESORT TER CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT

POINTER, JAMAAL LEVAR 
705 Parkview Dr Chattanooga, 374113319 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

RAY, JOHNNY THOMAS 
727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

REED, LONNIE DALE 
47 OLD LONGHOLLOW ROAD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

RICHIE, DALE GENE 
1063 COMBS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTURE
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION

ROWLAND, DEJUAN ANTHONY 
604 BLOCK ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
FEDERAL

SIZEMORE, JOHNNY ALAN 
1724 DAUGHTERY FERRY ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

SLEDGE, DONALD CONDRIDGE 
7834 ROSEMARY CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

SMITH, BARBARA ANN 
1512 AKINS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT OR FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT OR FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT OR FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT OR FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

SMITH, CYRIA DAMARIS 
4928 JEFFERON LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SMITH, MARCUS LEROY 
7108 GERNIGAN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SPEAR, QUENTIN DEMETRIOUS 
4760 WINTHROP DR ATLANTA, 30337 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

STANLEY, STEVEN AUSTIN 
242 JARNIGAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain
SPEEDING
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
EVADING ARREST
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RECKLESS DRIVING
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

THOMPSON, CHARLES DEWAYNE 
6366 NORTH CUT COVE ROAD MCMINVILLE, 37110 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: 
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

WILBURN, JOHN FLOYD 
2904 E 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374072215 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

WILLIAMS, CYNTHIA RENE SIMMONS 
14 EAST WILKERSON GASLITN, 35901 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WILLIAMS, KALIA DARLENE 
1700 E BOY SCOUT ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VOP (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE)
VOP (DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE)
VOP (FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY)
VOP (FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE)


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

