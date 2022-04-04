 Monday, April 4, 2022 42.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Monday, April 4, 2022

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALBERTSON, SHANE G 
7101 LEVI ROAD HIXSON, 37306 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
RETALIATIONS FOR PAST ACTIONS
DRIVING ON REVOKED (DUI)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
POSSESSION OF SCH II (METH)

ALFORD, JEFFERY LABRON 
1549 MOUNTAIN VIEW CT CHATTANOOGA, 37409 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

AMBROCIO CINTO, BEDER 
2201 UNION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

ANDERSON, GLORIA LORENE 
4100 FAGAN ST APT.A CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BONDS, TERRANCE DEJUAN 
3107 7TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071538 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
SPEEDING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

BUYCK, DESTINY SYMONE 
2014 LENDON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
SIMPLE DOMESTIC ASSAULT

COOK, WESLEY TERIMAINE 
3911 MOSS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT

COOPER, MICHAEL ANTHONY 
252 COOPER RD TRENTON, 30752 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR

DALE, JONATHAN 
1632 REBEL RD ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED

DOUGLAS, LARRY LAMAR 
1107 E 13 ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DUPREE, JAMES CORNELIUS 
3717 MARK TWAIN CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374062747 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF IDENTITY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

GARTH, HAROLD JUNIOR 
2310 E 4TH ST APTA CHATTANOOGA, 374042701 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HARRIS, KENNETH LEBRON 
1235 POPLAR STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: 
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HARRISON, RICHARD DAVID 
6906 STARLITE RD, HIXSON, 37434 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT

HILL, JAMIE ALLEN 
8058 TRION HWY TRION, 30531 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

JAMES, CRYSTAL J 
9660 HAMBRY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JOHNSON, HEATHER DANIELLE 
276 ROGERS DR RINGGOLD, 37276 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY

KERR, JAMES MICHAEL 
914 E Elmwood Dr Chattanooga, 374052639 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

LOWERY, ANNA DEBORD 
129 BELREE ROAD WILDWOOD, 30757 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MANN, KRISTY LYNN 
511 N Broadway St Knoxville, 379177408 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MATTHEWS, SUMMER JANE 
11209 VAN GILDER RD DELEVAN, 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MENDOZA, ENRIQUE 
8967 PINEY LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
VIO.

DRIVERS LICENSE LAW

MINSHEW, BRANDON JAMAL 
4803 GENERAL THOMAS BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374111228 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

MULKEY, ELIZABETH MARIE 
6517 LAKESHORE PARKWAY CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 20000

PEREZ, DEMETRIO 
PO BOX 3450 CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PERKINS, LLOYD GLENWOOD 
406 GREEN SHANTY RD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 73 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RAMOS BULA, ALEXIS MOISES 
112 VICKI LN RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

RICHARDS, LABRANDON MONTEZ 
3902 10TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RITCHIE, MORGAN RACHELLLE 
9585 PRISCILLA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESION OF CONTRO
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

RODRIQUEZ, JOSE ALFONSO 
7357 LEE HIGHWAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SAGE, ALEXIS DARLENE 
3774 SLYGO RD TRENTON, 30752 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

STEVENS, ROGER BRIAN 
1522 TOMBRAS AVE EAST RIDGE, 374122744 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WHITE, COLE TYLER 
287 REDBUD AVE ROSSVILLE, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF FENTANYL
POSSESSION OF METH

WILLIAMS, HORATIO TREMAIN 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

WOLFE, DIANDRA 
3410 GAIL DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CHILD ENDANGERMENT
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA

WRIGHT, STEPHANIE SUE 
133 GRAVES RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

YELL, KRISTINA ELLEN 
727 EAST 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

YOUNG, JAMES EDWARD 
1013 PARK CITY ROAD ROSSVILLE, 37306 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
EVADING ARREST
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
RECKLESS DRIVING


