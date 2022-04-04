Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALBERTSON, SHANE G

7101 LEVI ROAD HIXSON, 37306

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

RETALIATIONS FOR PAST ACTIONS

DRIVING ON REVOKED (DUI)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

POSSESSION OF SCH II (METH)



ALFORD, JEFFERY LABRON

1549 MOUNTAIN VIEW CT CHATTANOOGA, 37409

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



AMBROCIO CINTO, BEDER

2201 UNION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



ANDERSON, GLORIA LORENE

4100 FAGAN ST APT.A CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BONDS, TERRANCE DEJUAN

3107 7TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071538

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION

SPEEDING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



BUYCK, DESTINY SYMONE

2014 LENDON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

SIMPLE DOMESTIC ASSAULT



COOK, WESLEY TERIMAINE

3911 MOSS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

ASSAULT



COOPER, MICHAEL ANTHONY

252 COOPER RD TRENTON, 30752

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR



DALE, JONATHAN

1632 REBEL RD ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING ON SUSPENDED



DOUGLAS, LARRY LAMAR

1107 E 13 ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DUPREE, JAMES CORNELIUS

3717 MARK TWAIN CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374062747

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF IDENTITY

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



GARTH, HAROLD JUNIOR

2310 E 4TH ST APTA CHATTANOOGA, 374042701

Age at Arrest: 60 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



HARRIS, KENNETH LEBRON

1235 POPLAR STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency:

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HARRISON, RICHARD DAVID

6906 STARLITE RD, HIXSON, 37434

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT



HILL, JAMIE ALLEN

8058 TRION HWY TRION, 30531

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



JAMES, CRYSTAL J

9660 HAMBRY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37343

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



JOHNSON, HEATHER DANIELLE

276 ROGERS DR RINGGOLD, 37276

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY



KERR, JAMES MICHAEL

914 E Elmwood Dr Chattanooga, 374052639

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



LOWERY, ANNA DEBORD

129 BELREE ROAD WILDWOOD, 30757

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MANN, KRISTY LYNN

511 N Broadway St Knoxville, 379177408

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



MATTHEWS, SUMMER JANE

11209 VAN GILDER RD DELEVAN,

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MENDOZA, ENRIQUE

8967 PINEY LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

VIO.

DRIVERS LICENSE LAWMINSHEW, BRANDON JAMAL4803 GENERAL THOMAS BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374111228Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCTMULKEY, ELIZABETH MARIE6517 LAKESHORE PARKWAY CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 20000PEREZ, DEMETRIOPO BOX 3450 CHATTANOOGA,Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PERKINS, LLOYD GLENWOOD406 GREEN SHANTY RD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 73 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)RAMOS BULA, ALEXIS MOISES112 VICKI LN RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCERICHARDS, LABRANDON MONTEZ3902 10TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTRITCHIE, MORGAN RACHELLLE9585 PRISCILLA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESION OF CONTROVIOLATION OF PROBATION(DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCERODRIQUEZ, JOSE ALFONSO7357 LEE HIGHWAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCESAGE, ALEXIS DARLENE3774 SLYGO RD TRENTON, 30752Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGSTEVENS, ROGER BRIAN1522 TOMBRAS AVE EAST RIDGE, 374122744Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WHITE, COLE TYLER287 REDBUD AVE ROSSVILLE, 30736Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF FENTANYLPOSSESSION OF METHWILLIAMS, HORATIO TREMAIN727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCTWOLFE, DIANDRA3410 GAIL DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeCHILD ENDANGERMENTPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALECONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINORPOSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIAWRIGHT, STEPHANIE SUE133 GRAVES RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIACONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIYELL, KRISTINA ELLEN727 EAST 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)YOUNG, JAMES EDWARD1013 PARK CITY ROAD ROSSVILLE, 37306Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaEVADING ARRESTDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCELEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSRECKLESS DRIVING