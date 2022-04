Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ABBOTT, SHANE ROBERT

6212 WALDEN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



ALEXANDER, CHARLES TORRAN

4800 BELLA VISTA CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

HARASSMENT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



ALLEN, LISA MARIE

1220 GADD RD HIXON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



ALLISON, JEFFERY BERNARD

30 TUNNEL BLVD APT 118 CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000



BARKER, ANTHONY DEWAYNE

1011 GADD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



BARNETT, JASMINE LEIGH

508 N GLENWOOD AVE DALTON, 30721

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

ASSAULT



BELTRAMO, GRANT PERKINS

711 SIGNAL MOUNTAIN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BROWN, PAUL ANDERSON

1507 W 19TH ST ELK, 73664

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



BRYANT, SAVANNAH CHEYENNE

510 CENTRAL AVE APT 310 CHATTANOOTA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

FAILURE TO APPEAR



COOK, WILLIAM OWEN

1560 LEIGHTON DR SODDY DAISY, 373799125

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

SPEEDING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW



COONROD, RICO TARAIL

2505 MARKET ST APT 301 CHATTANOOGA, 374082614

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



EUSTICE, TIFFANY JONEE

1519 DALLAS LAKE RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency:

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



FORMAN, GEORGE SCOTT

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT UNDER $1,000



GARNER, LEROY

1007 N HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 68 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



GASQUE, JASON LYN

220 INTEGRA VISTAS DRIVE APT 201 HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION



GONZALEZ-VELASQUEZ, RUDIBELSI

,

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



HARRIS, SARA NICOLE

2026 OOLTEWAH RINGGOLD RD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HAWTHORNE, JERRICO LAMONT

3003 E 34TH ST APT# 4 CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HEMPHILL, JUVON DUPREE

2165 ARNOLD ST NW CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY



HERNANDEZ, EMILY J

1890 GREEN DRIVE APT 24 CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



JACKSON, DAVID

10704 A BEAN DR OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency:

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



JOHNSON, GLENDALYN DANIELLE

4512 HIGHLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



KERR, CHRISTY LEIE

4052 HOMER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

ACCESSORY AFTER THE FACT

FALSE REPORTS



MADERA, MATTHEW ISRAEL

52 CLIFFSIDE DRIVE WALLINGFORD, 06492

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



MILLER, ANDREA GEMMA

7708 HARPER ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

STALKING

HARASSMENT



MOON, AMANDE JEWELL

7016 PINE BROOK DR HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MORRISON, HARVEY GAMBLE

1317 BONNELIA RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

AGGRAVATED STALKING



NEGRON, VICTORIA HALIE

112 RANDI CIRCLE DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

FALSE REPORTS



PATEL, JIGNESH B

222 SUITE W SEQUOYAH ACCESS RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



PRUITT, CHRISTOPHER ELIJAH

1213 LOVELADY LEWIS ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



REED, MEKINZIE M

7226 HYDRUS DRIVE HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



REED, TRACY DAWN

7224B TYNER RD Chattanooga, 374211056

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

THEFT OF PROPERTY

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



RYALS, DENNIS CARLOS

6220 SHALLOWFORD RD APT 448 CHATTANOOGA, 374215489

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE



SHVED, PAVEL I

8470 MAPLEWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37363

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



SPALDING, ALEXANDRA ELISE

5814 NORTHSHORE DR HIXSON, 373434621

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



STEELE, ETHAN KALE

5443 VILLAGE GARDEN DR OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

SPEEDING

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

RECKLESS DRIVING

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



WARD, KRISTI DAWN

160 BRENTWOOD DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW



WILLIAMS, NATAREA JAQUEST

2609 GLENWOOD PARKWAY CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

HARASSMENT