 Saturday, April 9, 2022 57.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Woman, 53, Killed In Single-Vehicle Accident On Hickory Valley Road Saturday Morning

Saturday, April 9, 2022

A woman, 53, was killed in a single-vehicle accident Saturday morning on Hickory Valley Road.

A passing motorist observed that a vehicle had run off the roadway and crashed and notified emergency services.

At approximately 9:55 a.m., Chattanooga Police Traffic Division responded to a traffic fatality in the 5700 block of Hickory Valley Road.

The vehicle, a Mercury, appeared to have been traveling south on Hickory Valley Road when, for unknown reasons, it left the roadway and struck a guardrail. It then struck a concrete culvert before coming to rest down an embankment.

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.


April 9, 2022

Police Blotter: Someone Keeps Knocking On Woman's Door; Chad Sneaks Off When Police Show Up

April 9, 2022

Man, 34, Shot In An Attempted Robbery On Mulberry Street Early Saturday Morning

April 9, 2022

Summerville, Ga., Man Gets 51 Months In Federal Prison For Coming To Chattanooga Seeking Sex With Minor


A woman on South Lyerly Street told police someone was knocking on her door and this wasn't the first time. When police arrived, there wasn't anyone around her door. The woman wanted this documented. ... (click for more)

A man, 34, was shot on Mulberry Street early Saturday morning. At approximately 1:50 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the1600 block of Mulberry Street on a report of a person shot. ... (click for more)

A Trion, Ga., man has been sentenced to serve 51 months in federal prison after pleading guilty in a child sex case. Eric Daniel Lewis appeared before Judge Charles Atchley in Chattanooga. ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Someone Keeps Knocking On Woman's Door; Chad Sneaks Off When Police Show Up

A woman on South Lyerly Street told police someone was knocking on her door and this wasn't the first time. When police arrived, there wasn't anyone around her door. The woman wanted this documented. * * * A man at 2230 Polymer Dr. said someone vandalized his Caterpillar excavator. It appears that someone had damaged the windows and mirror with a rock. The man was doing construction ... (click for more)

Man, 34, Shot In An Attempted Robbery On Mulberry Street Early Saturday Morning

A man, 34, was shot on Mulberry Street early Saturday morning. At approximately 1:50 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the1600 block of Mulberry Street on a report of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds and secured the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with non-life threatening ... (click for more)

Opinion

Undocumented Campaign Signage

It is campaign season once again and we have some hotly contested GOP primaries in Hamilton County. As a member of the Tennessee GOP State Executive Committee which sets the parameters and rules for Republican primaries in Tennessee I would like to remind all candidates, campaigns and supporters to adhere to the laws, rules and regulations regarding campaign signage. Let’s ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

THIS WEEK’S ONE-LINERS * -- Beam me up Scotty. There's no intelligent life in Washington D.C. * -- I thought Socialism made sense, but then I turned nine. * -- “If socialists understood economics, they wouldn't be socialist”. (Austrian Friedrich Hayek) * -- A nation of sheep will beget a government of wolves. * -- Diapers and politicians should be changed often, both ... (click for more)

Sports

"They saw something special" - Hunter Greene's Short And Brilliant Time With The Lookouts

Hunter Greene has been called many things since entering the public consciousness as a high school phenomenon. The LeBron James of baseball. A prodigy. The number two overall pick in the 2017 draft. A generational prospect. And now, a 22-year-old major league starter who is set to make his debut on Sunday against reigning the World Series champion Atlanta Braves. “There’s so ... (click for more)

Dalton State Golfers Ranked 4th In National Poll

The NAIA Women's Golf Coaches' Top 25 Poll is largely unchanged from last week as there was no movement inside the Top 12 and the same 25 teams are represented. Places 16-20 feature the biggest change of team ranks, but Oklahoma City is still the clear-cut No. 1 team grabbing 16 first-place votes. Keiser (Fla.) was awarded the other three. The Lady Roadrunners of Dalton State held ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors