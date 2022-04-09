Woman, 53, Killed In Single-Vehicle Accident On Hickory Valley Road Saturday Morning

A woman, 53, was killed in a single-vehicle accident Saturday morning on Hickory Valley Road.

A passing motorist observed that a vehicle had run off the roadway and crashed and notified emergency services.

At approximately 9:55 a.m., Chattanooga Police Traffic Division responded to a traffic fatality in the 5700 block of Hickory Valley Road.

The vehicle, a Mercury, appeared to have been traveling south on Hickory Valley Road when, for unknown reasons, it left the roadway and struck a guardrail. It then struck a concrete culvert before coming to rest down an embankment.

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.