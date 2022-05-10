Signal Mountain Council Approves Funding For Public Works And Fire Department Equipment

Monday's meeting of the Signal Mountain council began with the passage of resolutions that approved work and equipment that is needed to keep the town running. A contract with the cost of $17,910 was authorized for striping various streets, and $17,739 was approved for the annual subscription for a digital records management system. Police Chief Mike Williams told the council that since the town began using this digital system, its application has expanded to cover more functions and the price has increased accordingly. But he said this is the same price that was paid last year. This software management for the police department has made it possible for information to be accessible almost instantly.

Equipment was also approved for the Fire Department. Personal protective equipment will be bought at an amount not to exceed $12,724 for the safety equipment which was a budgeted item. Also in the budget was money to buy portable digital radios by Motorola. The council balked at the price of $20,947 for just three radios. Fire Chief Eric Mitchell said the department started replacing radios three years ago in phases. In all, 19 will be bought because they have come to the end of their eight-to-nine-year life expectancy. This replacement plan is to buy three this year and three more next year. On June 1 there will be a seven percent price increase in the cost which would mean an additional $1,600. Although this expense is within the 2022 budget, the concern is that there may be overages in other areas. Chief Mitchell said that he expects to be over budget in expenses related to overtime due to the effects of COVID in the department and also in the price of gas. Councilmember Vicki Anderson, recognizing the importance of safety for the firefighters, made the motion and the council voted to approve the purchase.

An ordinance passed unanimously, to impose and occupancy tax on any space designed for use by transients for lodging or sleeping. This is seen as a move that will be beneficial to the town by increasing potential revenue. The four percent tax will apply to short term rentals in addition to hotels, motels, tourist camps, cabins and campsites. This ordinance will be effective as of the date it passed.

Interim City Manager James Smith informed the council that Republic Services, the city’s contractor for solid waste disposal, has informed him the three-year contract will not be renewed and will now be operating on a month-to-month basis. The agreement was originally with Santek which has since been bought by Republic. The council voted to put out a Request for Proposal for waste removal.

The town is trying to decide on the best option for the municipal tennis courts. Currently there are four behind the town hall, which are lit. The upper two have experienced continuous problems attributed to water, and Jarred Thompson, director of parks and recreation said that band-aids are used each year to make them usable. The council with his help will examine which options make the most sense, including among other possibilities, demolishing the upper courts and rebuilding them from scratch or removing those and adding another court to the area behind the country club and lighting both. Before the next meeting, Mr. Thompson will attempt to determine how many people are using the courts and if it is after dark. And he will get updated quotes for building new ones behind town hall. The council would like to base a decision about the number of tennis courts needed, on the way they are being used.

Board Member Dick Graham gave an update to the council on the Mountain Arts Community Center. He said the monthly Market at the MACC has been very successful. At the May event he said 65 vendors participated and a lot of people showed up even though the weather was bad. The council acting as the beer board, reinstated a temporary beer permit that will allow Paul Smith to continue selling beer during the markets. Events that are scheduled for the near future include dance and music recitals, a concert and coffee with the Chattanooga Symphony Quintet, a Shakespearian play, and various concerts. New theater lights are scheduled to be installed in June and a new HVA system. And work will be starting on pottery and recording studios.