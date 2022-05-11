 Wednesday, May 11, 2022 83.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Man In Custody After Business Burglary And Theft In Bradley County

Wednesday, May 11, 2022

Bradley County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a possible burglary in progress at a business in southeast Bradley County early Tuesday morning. The owner of the business reported he received a notification from his surveillance system alerting him of a male going through his warehouse and office space. A possible suspect vehicle was observed leaving the area. The truck was identified by the first arriving deputy as possibly being a red Chevrolet S-10, but deputies were unable to make contact with the truck.

Investigators from the Criminal Investigations Division responded to the business for evidence collection. Numerous items were found lying in the parking lot which were taken from inside the warehouse during the burglary.

Video surveillance confirmed the red S-10 truck pulled onto the property at 4:12 a.m. Detectives were able to observe a male wearing identifiable shoes, gloves, a mask, headlamp, and glasses inside of the business warehouse. The male was also seen taking numerous items, some of which were the items found on the ground in the parking lot.

Through a cooperative effort between patrol and investigators the suspect, Thomas “Andy” Ledford, was identified through distinct characteristics from a previous encounter with law enforcement while driving a red S-10 truck.

Detectives made contact with Thomas “Andy” Ledford on Wednesday at a Spring Place Road location, where he was wearing similar items observed in the surveillance video from the business burglary. Ledford denied any involvement with the burglary, but claimed he could retrieve one of the stolen chainsaws. After obtaining consent to search from the property owner at the Spring Place location, other items were recovered after being identified as stolen property taken during the burglary.

Ledford was arrested and while in route to the jail, he attempted to throw his shoes out of a Bradley County Sheriff’s Office patrol car window.

Thomas “Andy” Ledford was booked at the Bradley County Jail on charges of burglary, vandalism and theft over $1,000 stemming from the business burglary on Tuesday. 


Police Blotter: Woman Denied Key Card To Her Own Room, Even With Valid ID, At Motel 6; Woman Whose Order Was Wrong At IHOP Causes Scene, Then Flees

Police responded to the Motel 6, 2440 Williams St., on a call that originally came out as a disorder. Once police were on scene, it was determined that no disorder had taken place, simply a verbal disagreement. The Motel 6 employee believed that a woman had a fake ID and was attempting to get a key card to a room that did not belong to her. Police determined that the ID was valid ... (click for more)

WWTA Plans $15 Million In Sewer Projects At Signal Mountain, Middle Valley And East Brainerd

The county Water and Wastewater Treatment Authority (WWTA) plans to use $15 million of ARP (American Rescue Plan) funds for projects seeking to keep stormwater from infiltrating sewer pipes. Mike Patrick, WWTA executive director, said the work will include $9 million at Signal Mountain and $3 million each at Middle Valley and East Brainerd. He said at Signal sewer will include ... (click for more)

It's Up To Us To Reform The Supreme Court

When Donald Trump was in office, he and Mitch McConnell made three lifetime appointments to the Supreme Court. McConnell went so far as to defy Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s dying wish—that the next president appoint her replacement—by packing the Court with Amy Coney Barrett just eight days before the 2020 election. The result? Today’s Supreme Court has been taken over by a hyper-partisan ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: This Is Not Legal

There is a particular paragraph in the US Code that reads, [18 U.S, Code 1507]: "Whoever with the intent of interfering with, obstructing or impeding the administration of justice, or with the intent of influencing any judge, juror, witness or court officer in the discharge of his duty, pickets or parades in or near a building, housing a court of the United States or in or near ... (click for more)

Semifinal Bound - Pruitt Sharp as Chattanooga State Softball Advances 4-2 in TCCAA

Natalie Pruitt crouched down and brushed her fingers across the infield dirt. She then readied herself for another pitch with runners on the bases. Whether they were on first, second, or third it did not matter. After this short routine, she was ready to deal. And for five innings, Chattanooga State’s lefthanded starter dealt. The Tiger starter allowed only a couple runs in ... (click for more)

Lady Vols Signee Justine Pissott Named To WBCA All-America Team

Justine Pissott, a University of Tennessee women's basketball signee, has been selected as a member of the WBCA High School Coaches' All-America Team, the Women's Basketball Coaches Association announced on Tuesday. Pissott, a 6-foot-4 guard/forward from Toms River, N.J., is one of 10 players who received the honor. Twenty other players garnered honorable mention recognition. ... (click for more)


