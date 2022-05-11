Hagerty And Blackburn Opposes Women's Health Protection Act Providing For Right To Abortion On Demand

United States Senators Bill Hagerty and Marsha Blackburn on Wednesday released the following statements after voting against Senate Democrats’ legislation to provide a federal right to abortion on demand until birth in all 50 states.

“Look no further than the radical abortion-on-demand proposal that the Senate is voting on for a second time this year to see two things: first, on the same day that we learned inflation is still at a 40-year high, Democrats are desperate to distract from their governing incompetence," said Senator Hagerty. "And second, this extreme legislation reveals where Democrats really stand on the issue of abortion—they are voting to allow abortion on demand until birth and eliminate every existing limitation on it, from conscience protections to restrictions on late-term abortions. I am pro-life and believe we have a moral obligation to protect our most vulnerable. This legislation is both appalling in substance and a futile attempt to distract from a woeful governing record.”

“Today’s vote on the Women’s Health Protection Act is a continuation of the left’s mission to undermine the legitimacy of the Supreme Court and prop up their abortion-on-demand agenda," said Senator Marsha Blackburn. "This bill would force states to legalize late-term abortions, remove informed consent laws, and prevent restrictions on gruesome fetal dismemberment procedures. Today, I stood up to the woke mob and voted to protect women and their unborn children."

