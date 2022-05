Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AKINS, AIMEE KATHRYN

527 CEDAR GLEN CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



ALBERTSON, SHANE GABRIEL

7101 LEVI ROAD HIXSON, 37306

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BOSTON, RALPH ALEXANDER

1507 BRADT ST Chattanooga, 37406

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

AGGRESSIVE PANHANDLING

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



BOWMAN, DUSHAUN D

4902 WOODLAND VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BROWN, TANESHA NICHOLE

1112 N.

HAWTHORNE ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeTHEFT OF PROPERTYCARDENAS, ANTHONY AMBROSE1949 NORTH POINT BLVD #138 HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSECARMICHAEL, DAYMOND MARCELL933 EAST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency:VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDERCLAYTON, TAHJ BRANDON3002 FOX DR Chattanooga, 37404Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFAILURE TO APPEARNO PROOF OF INSURANCEREGISTRATION, EXPIREDDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSECOFFEY, ZACHARY T271 ACORN OAKS CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONCURTIS, TYLER ALLEN727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency:THEFT OF PROPERTYDEAN, CALEB LEVI451 BEREAN LN APT B HIXSON, 373433894Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDICKENS, CEDRIC BERNARD2508 VINE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041620Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEOPEN CONTAINER LAWFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYVIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAWDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEESCOBAR MATIAS, ESVIN4318 7TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONFAIRRIS, KIMBERLY9311 BILL REED RD. OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT UNDER $1,000FENNELL, ROSIE MICHELLE1704 CITICO AVE HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374041309Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFALSE REPORTSPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAGRASTY, HOSEA LAMAR727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033104Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULTGRIFFITH, GAVIN THOMAS103 ARRISH STREET CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HACKLER, DEVON LEE8918 GANN ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HAMMONDS, BRIAN LADELLE1108 SOUTH KELLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSUALT (VOP)HILL, JOSHUA ALLEN364 MOUNTAIN VIEW RD JASPER, 37347Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HOWARD, MISTEE DAWN8635 FRONTAGE ROAD CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFACILITATION TO COMMIT SECOND DEGREE MURDERISAAC, DEMETRE304 TACOA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDEVADING ARRESTSTOP SIGN VIOLATIONRECKLESS DRIVINGFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEJACKSON, BRIAN KEITH4305 15TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374073113Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE ICONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IICONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)JOHNSON, DEMETRIC SURMON302 DOVER RD JASPER, 37347Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMIJONES, MICHAEL ADAM2810 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071511Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PD911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)KING, BRANDON MONTRELL2312 UNION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFLANGKAMP, AARON ROBERT491 W 26TH ST APT 204 CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONMASON, ANGELA DANIELS4600 TRIPLE OAKS LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MOORE, ISAAC LEBRONUNKNOWN CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt St PoliceDOMESTIC ASSAULTTHEFT OF PROPERTYNOLAN, BRANDON JOE3501 WILSON AVE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYPAPPAGEORGE, TANNER JACK6520 SANDWICH HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESVIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAWRECKLESS DRIVINGVIO. DRIVERS LICENSE LAWDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARETRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATIONDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING WRONG DIRECTION ON "ONE-WAY" ROADIMPROPER PASSINGRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSSTOP SIGN VIOLATIONPASSING VEHICLESTUB TIRES PROHIBITIEDPAZ-MACARIO, BRYAN ADONIAS8 NORTH TUX AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONMINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOLPENA, FRANK WADESCHMIDT RD ROSSVILLE,Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PEREZ, ELVIS MANUEL5170 GOLDPOINT DRIVE NORTHEAST CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PERRY, LINDA SUE2601 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPROBATION VIOLATIONPETERS, COREY DEMOND823 WOODMORE TER CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyHARASSMENTREAVIS, ADAM TYLERHOMELESS CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)RODRIGUEZ, VALERIE B10316 ROPHE DR SODDY DAISY, 373797748Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDISSUING FALSE FINANCIAL STATEMENTRUTLEDGE, CHRISTOPHER MATTHEW819 GIVENS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDISORDERLY CONDUCTSTITTS, DANA ANTJUAN1015 N HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063112Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTTHOMPSON, ALEXUS NICOLE302 GILLESPIE RD APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePETITION TO REVOKE (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE)WALKER, ANTHONY EUGENE805 E. 48TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSELIGHT LAW VIOLATIONREGISTRATION, EXPIREDWARE, ARIAH MYASIA621 SHANNON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374112818Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WEAVER, SASHA NICHOLE1137 THOMAS LN HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULTYOUNG, JAYLA DAMECHA1139 SHADY FORK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA