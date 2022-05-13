1 Man Dead, Another In Serious Condition After Stabbing Incident In Rhea County

One man is dead, and another is in serious condition at Erlanger after an early morning incident in the Grandview community of Rhea County.
The Rhea County Sheriff’s Department along with Rhea County EMS responded to 3500 Possum Trot Road around 8:44 a.m.
on Thursday after Rhea County 911 received calls from the neighbors of a man yelling for help.
Upon arrival, deputies found one person in the front yard with serious injuries and another man in the rear of the yard deceased.
According to Chief Deputy John Argo, the call first came in as a person possibly shot or stabbed.
Deputies found out upon arrival both victims had been stabbed. One man was pronounced deceased at the scene by County Medical Examiner Dr. Beth Cassidy. The other man was transported by Rhea County Ambulance to Rhea Medical Center where he was later flown to Erlanger.
Chief Argo said the body of the deceased man was taken to Knoxville to the State Medical examiner for further examination.
The Rhea County Sheriff’s Department requested the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and District Attorney General Mike Taylor’s Office to assist in the investigation.
Chief Argo said that no names were being released at this time pending notification of next of kin.