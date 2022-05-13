 Friday, May 13, 2022 67.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


1 Man Dead, Another In Serious Condition After Stabbing Incident In Rhea County

Friday, May 13, 2022
One man is dead, and another is in serious condition at Erlanger after an early morning incident in the Grandview community of Rhea County. 
 
The Rhea County Sheriff’s Department along with Rhea County EMS responded to 3500 Possum Trot Road around 8:44 a.m.
on Thursday after Rhea County 911 received calls from the neighbors of a man yelling for help.  
 
Upon arrival, deputies found one person in the front yard with serious injuries and another man in the rear of the yard deceased.  
 
According to Chief Deputy John Argo, the call first came in as a person possibly shot or stabbed.
 
Deputies found out upon arrival both victims had been stabbed. One man was pronounced deceased at the scene by County Medical Examiner Dr. Beth Cassidy. The other man was transported by Rhea County Ambulance to Rhea Medical Center where he was later flown to Erlanger. 
 
Chief Argo said the body of the deceased man was taken to Knoxville to the State Medical examiner for further examination.  
 
The Rhea County Sheriff’s Department requested the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and District Attorney General Mike Taylor’s Office to assist in the investigation. 
 
Chief Argo said that no names were being released at this time pending notification of next of kin.

May 13, 2022

Police Blotter: Man's Running Vehicle Stolen While He Was Dumping His Trash; Suspected Pipe Bombs Near Riverwalk Bridge Are Only Geo Cache Items

May 13, 2022

1 Man Dead, Another In Serious Condition After Stabbing Incident In Rhea County

May 13, 2022

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report


A man at Laurel Ridge Apartments, 4715 Bonny Oaks Dr., told police his vehicle was stolen after he left it running and unlocked while dumping the trash. He said as he dumped the trash, he turned ... (click for more)

One man is dead, and another is in serious condition at Erlanger after an early morning incident in the Grandview community of Rhea County. The Rhea County Sheriff’s Department along ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ACKLIN, LARRY JOSEPH 1212 SANFORD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 Age at Arrest: 39 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD THEFT OF PROPERTY ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Man's Running Vehicle Stolen While He Was Dumping His Trash; Suspected Pipe Bombs Near Riverwalk Bridge Are Only Geo Cache Items

A man at Laurel Ridge Apartments, 4715 Bonny Oaks Dr., told police his vehicle was stolen after he left it running and unlocked while dumping the trash. He said as he dumped the trash, he turned around and observed a black male getting into his vehicle and driving off, followed by a white car occupied by two black males. The man said his T-Mobile phone was still inside the vehicle. ... (click for more)

1 Man Dead, Another In Serious Condition After Stabbing Incident In Rhea County

One man is dead, and another is in serious condition at Erlanger after an early morning incident in the Grandview community of Rhea County. The Rhea County Sheriff’s Department along with Rhea County EMS responded to 3500 Possum Trot Road around 8:44 a.m. on Thursday after Rhea County 911 received calls from the neighbors of a man yelling for help. Upon arrival, ... (click for more)

Opinion

It's Up To Us To Reform The Supreme Court

When Donald Trump was in office, he and Mitch McConnell made three lifetime appointments to the Supreme Court. McConnell went so far as to defy Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s dying wish—that the next president appoint her replacement—by packing the Court with Amy Coney Barrett just eight days before the 2020 election. The result? Today’s Supreme Court has been taken over by a hyper-partisan ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Commencement

And so we come to commencement, that glorious moment of achievement when a high school or college graduate will be awarded a hard-earned diploma and venture into a complex world full of promise and fright. I relish commencement speeches in just about every forum. The late Steve Jobs laid me out and I have watched an ailing Jimmy Valvano and a fiery Denzel Washington in their prime. ... (click for more)

Sports

Chattanooga State Softball Wins NJCAA Region Title

The Chattanooga State Tigers are headed to Yuma Az., where temperatures this weekend are slated to hit 106 degrees Fahrenheit. That is probably only half as hot as Amber Gainer’s bat, which swung the game in the Tigers favor in their region championship duel with Walters State. With two runners on, Gainer drove a softball high into the air and into the deepest part of the ... (click for more)

Byrd Flies - Tenerowicz Walks Off Chattanooga In 10th Against M-Braves

Byrd Tenerowicz arms became wings as he exited the infield dirt and made his way into the pristine outfield grass. What gave him those wings? A walkoff single that drove in two teammates and produced a memorable 5-4 tenth-inning victory. After being mobbed by teammates and taking a moment to compose himself, Tenerowicz explained his approach. “If it was a slider, screw it, ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors