Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

Chattanooga Softball Gets Alabama Regional With Alabama, Stanford, Murray State
Monday, May 16, 2022
May 16, 2022

Police Blotter: Angry Wendy’s Drive-Thru Customer Tries To Come Through Window To Beat Up Manager; Woman’s Cousin Cons Her Out Of $1,500

May 16, 2022

Wife Charged In Shooting Death Of Her Husband

May 16, 2022

Bradley County Sheriff's Office Investigating Sunday Night Shooting On Old Parksville Road


The Wendy’s manager at 418 Cumberland St. told police there was a black female who went through the drive-thru. She said the female was wearing a red shirt and blue jeans. The female’s card was ... (click for more)

Bradley County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to an Old Parksville Road address after receiving a report of a shooting Sunday at 10:29 p.m. The 911 caller, Britany M. Taylor, 46, informed ... (click for more)

The Bradley County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting from late Sunday night. At approximately 10:49 p.m., deputies responded to an Old Parksville Road address after receiving a ... (click for more)



Election Integrity

I find the complaints about the recent win by Weston Wamp in the Hamilton County mayor’s primary to be interesting and amusing. Interesting because of the attempt by some to portray his win as the result of some kind of nefarious manipulation by a group of clergy to get Black voters to crossover and vote for Wamp. Also interesting because for weeks it was assumed by the local political ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: "Miss Mary Frances"

I have written dozens of obituaries in my life and eulogized many people. I am not ashamed to admit I think I am good at it and I am flattered when a friend’s family approaches me to ask for my help. I have written a number of obituaries on those who are still alive who want to “proof-read” what will be turned into the funeral home and I have honored death-bed requests that this ... (click for more)

"I Just Want To Travel" - Pare Pene On To Big Things

The swishing of nets, the squeaking of sneakers, the bouncing of a basketball, the applause of the crowd and Pareunuora ‘Pare’ Pene’s voice echoing through McKenzie Arena. If anyone decided to put together a “soundtrack” of UTC women’s basketball over the last four years, those would be the essential elements. Pene’s cheers of joy and encouragement through the highs and lows ... (click for more)

Williamson Pitches Chattanooga To Win Over M-Braves

When he’s got things rolling, Brandon Williamson looks like a major league pitcher. The lanky 6-6 lefty with a long stride and overpowering stuff, there’s nothing hitters can do but haplessly fan at the plate when the 24 year-old is locked in. Jalen Miller was able to get him early for a home run and a bases-loaded walk in the first and second innings, but that was it. Williamson ... (click for more)


