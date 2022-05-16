Chattanooga Softball Gets Alabama Regional With Alabama, Stanford, Murray State
 Monday, May 16, 2022 77.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Woman Gets 6-Year Suspended Sentence In 2018 Stabbing Death Of George Deramus

Monday, May 16, 2022

A woman charged in the stabbing death of 60-year-old George Deramus pleaded guilty on Monday morning to the lesser charge of voluntary manslaughter. Tavowia Hinton, who was 49 at the time of the Dec. 2, 2018, incident, had been facing a charge of second-degree murder.

She was given a six-year prison sentence, but it was suspended.

Ms. Hinton was directed not to have any contact with the victim's family.

Ms. Hinton had told police she stabbed Mr. Deramus after being attacked by him at his home in the 3900 block of Merrywood Lane. Officers arrived and found him in a bedroom unresponsive with several stab wounds. Hamilton County EMS responded and pronounced him deceased.

An investigator found the victim lying on his back. He had stab wounds to the front of his right shoulder, to his right side and to the back of his neck.

Ms. Hinton told police they had gotten into an argument in her bedroom. She said she was grabbed by her husband and thrown to the wall. She said she landed on the bed. She said he then got on top of her and began to choke her with two hands.

She said she was able to roll away from him and got off the bed on the side closest to the bedroom door. She said her husband got off the bed on the other side.

Ms. Hinton said she got a knife from a dresser drawer in her bedroom, then put it in the waist band of her pants. She said she walked around the bed toward Mr. Deramus and he walked around the opposite side of the bed. She said when they met at the foot of the bed she pulled out the knife.

She said she stabbed him once in the shoulder and they both fell to the floor. She said she had no idea how he had sustained the other two wounds.

Police said there was no sign of an injury to Ms. Hinton. She was initially charged with criminal homicide.

Prosecutor Andrew Coyle said some of Ms. Hinton's story did not add up, including how the victim was stabbed multiple times and while knives were strewn around in the kitchen. However, he said this was felt to be the best resolution of the case. He noted that Mr. Doremus had a prior conviction for domestic assault.

A victim-witness coordinator read statements from two family members of the victim.

His mother called him a peaceful person who never liked to argue and get in a conflict. She said he was the jokester of the family and regularly kept his grandkids on weekends. She said his death was "a devastating loss."

A prior wife of the victim and mother of his two children said, "We are all devastated that he was brutally murdered. He was a good man who didn't deserve this." 

Ms. Hinton had been out on bond.

 


May 16, 2022

Police Blotter: Angry Wendy’s Drive-Thru Customer Tries To Come Through Window To Beat Up Manager; Woman’s Cousin Cons Her Out Of $1,500

May 16, 2022

Wife Charged In Shooting Death Of Her Husband

May 16, 2022

Bradley County Sheriff's Office Investigating Sunday Night Shooting On Old Parksville Road


The Wendy’s manager at 418 Cumberland St. told police there was a black female who went through the drive-thru. She said the female was wearing a red shirt and blue jeans. The female’s card was ... (click for more)

Bradley County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to an Old Parksville Road address after receiving a report of a shooting Sunday at 10:29 p.m. The 911 caller, Britany M. Taylor, 46, informed ... (click for more)

The Bradley County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting from late Sunday night. At approximately 10:49 p.m., deputies responded to an Old Parksville Road address after receiving a ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Angry Wendy’s Drive-Thru Customer Tries To Come Through Window To Beat Up Manager; Woman’s Cousin Cons Her Out Of $1,500

The Wendy’s manager at 418 Cumberland St. told police there was a black female who went through the drive-thru. She said the female was wearing a red shirt and blue jeans. The female’s card was declined four times so the manager asked her to pull forward so she wasn't blocking the drive-thru. After telling her several times, the suspect pulled forward and then went back through ... (click for more)

Wife Charged In Shooting Death Of Her Husband

Bradley County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to an Old Parksville Road address after receiving a report of a shooting Sunday at 10:29 p.m. The 911 caller, Britany M. Taylor, 46, informed dispatch her husband had been shot during a disagreement between the two of them. Deputies arrived on the scene with EMS personnel for any needed medical treatment. The male victim, ... (click for more)

Opinion

Election Integrity

I find the complaints about the recent win by Weston Wamp in the Hamilton County mayor’s primary to be interesting and amusing. Interesting because of the attempt by some to portray his win as the result of some kind of nefarious manipulation by a group of clergy to get Black voters to crossover and vote for Wamp. Also interesting because for weeks it was assumed by the local political ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: "Miss Mary Frances"

I have written dozens of obituaries in my life and eulogized many people. I am not ashamed to admit I think I am good at it and I am flattered when a friend’s family approaches me to ask for my help. I have written a number of obituaries on those who are still alive who want to “proof-read” what will be turned into the funeral home and I have honored death-bed requests that this ... (click for more)

Sports

"I Just Want To Travel" - Pare Pene On To Big Things

The swishing of nets, the squeaking of sneakers, the bouncing of a basketball, the applause of the crowd and Pareunuora ‘Pare’ Pene’s voice echoing through McKenzie Arena. If anyone decided to put together a “soundtrack” of UTC women’s basketball over the last four years, those would be the essential elements. Pene’s cheers of joy and encouragement through the highs and lows ... (click for more)

Williamson Pitches Chattanooga To Win Over M-Braves

When he’s got things rolling, Brandon Williamson looks like a major league pitcher. The lanky 6-6 lefty with a long stride and overpowering stuff, there’s nothing hitters can do but haplessly fan at the plate when the 24 year-old is locked in. Jalen Miller was able to get him early for a home run and a bases-loaded walk in the first and second innings, but that was it. Williamson ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors