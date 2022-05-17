Chattanooga Softball Gets Alabama Regional With Alabama, Stanford, Murray State
Coppinger's Last Budget Does Not Include Tax Increase; County Revenues Are Up $11.1 Million

Tuesday, May 17, 2022

Outgoing County Mayor Jim Coppinger said Tuesday morning that his final budget to the County Commission does not include a property tax increase.

He noted that the county schools did not ask for a tax hike, and he said county general government will not either. Spending in the current fiscal year is at $833 million.

The county fund balance (rainy day fund) is at $130 million. That is after a $16 million payment for McDonald Farm in Sale Creek.

To get to the balanced budget, he said $31 million had to be cut from $42 million in higher spending requests from the various departments and agencies.

The budget does not include the $71.4 million that the county is getting in American Rescue Plan funds. The county has gotten about half of that and is due to receive the remainder this month.

Thus far, the county has used $28,181,000 on Water and Wastewater Treatment projects, $3,325,000 on EMS ambulance upgrades, $656,000 for broadband expansion and $300,000 for the Lighthouse Collective.

County Mayor Coppinger said that employee compensation is the number one budget concern, including higher pay to recruit and retain employees in Emergency Medical Services, the Sheriff's Office (primarily corrections) and nurses, Highway Department workers, etc.

He said Highway Department employees "are woefully underpaid." The budget is to include funds to raise those employees to at least $31,000 per year. Some now are paid $23,000. The minimum pay will be above $15 per hour. 

Sheriff Jim Hammond said earlier that he needs over $6 million to raise the pay of correctional officers at the Silverdale Detention Center. He said correctional officers are leaving faster than new ones can be hired to take their place.

County Mayor Coppinger said there were many expenses associated with dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, but all of those will be covered by federal or state funds. He said the Health Department is beginning to ramp down from its high staffing levels during the pandemic.

The county is projecting a $4 million growth in property tax collections and $2.6 million in the sales tax. The county, with fewer bed spaces for inmates, had a $2.5 million drop in boarding federal and state inmates. The county also lost a $1.9 million state grant for infrastructure. The county mayor said that will no longer be available.

A request had been made for an additional magistrate to handle cases at the jail. County Mayor Coppinger said that is not to be funded, but the budget includes $40,000 for fill-in magistrates.

He said the county will have a savings of $134,000 per year since payments to General Sessions Court Judge David Bales for disability will end in September.

Major increases were listed as capital outlay $15 million, debt service $2.85 million, volunteer services (fire departments) $2.25 million and the county attorney's office $497,000 (to deal with additional lawsuits, including many dealing with the jail).

Salaries and employee benefits are 54 percent of general fund budget requests.

Requests for additional employees include 17 EMS (absorbing East Ridge ambulance service), five at Parks and Recreation and two in the County Commission office. The Health Department will drop 27 employees hired to deal with COVID.

There will be no increase in health insurance costs.

Currently there are 2,015 full-time county employees. Requests are for 2,013.

The average salary of a full-time county employee is $48,778.

 

 

 

 

 


May 17, 2022

Police Blotter: Woman Says Ex-Boyfriend Is Stalking Her; Hungry Woman Silences Noisy Rooster

May 17, 2022

City To Save $345,000 This Fiscal Year With Dropping Of Division II Of City Court

May 17, 2022

Man Outside Convenience Store Panhandles While Holding Baseball Bat


An officer spoke to two women in reference to stalking. They said while they were at work at Furry Tales at 6308 Highway 58, they saw a man's vehicle parked at Circle K at 6239 Highway 58, within

The city will save $345,000 this year with the elimination of Division II of City Court. Judge Russell Bean is retiring, though Judge Sherry Paty will remain in Division I. City Court employees

Ralph Alexander Boston, 54, was charged with aggressive panhandling near 1507 Bradt St. on May 11. At 7:20 a.m. last Wednesday, an employee at the Fast Stop at 2285 Wilcox Blvd. told police



Student Debt - And Response (4)

"And so we come to commencement, that glorious moment of achievement when a high school or college graduate will be awarded a hard-earned diploma and venture into a complex world full of promise and fright." Uh-huh. Except for over 40 million young Americans who are saddled with a collective debt of well over $1.5 trillion, and who are being "blamed" by conservatives like Roy

Roy Exum: Where Do We Stand?

Victor Davis Hanson is, in my opinion, one of the great conservative minds in America and I relish everything he has to write. I join him in my concern over so many things that are happening in our country. The violent crime that we felt this weekend in Buffalo and at a Presbyterian Church in California is for starters but deeper is the inflation, with the white supremacy hatred,

"I Just Want To Travel" - Pare Pene On To Big Things

The swishing of nets, the squeaking of sneakers, the bouncing of a basketball, the applause of the crowd and Pareunuora 'Pare' Pene's voice echoing through McKenzie Arena. If anyone decided to put together a "soundtrack" of UTC women's basketball over the last four years, those would be the essential elements. Pene's cheers of joy and encouragement through the highs and lows

Dan Fleser: Vols And Lady Vols Recruiting Has Changed

Used to be when someone like five-star prospect Julian Phillips signed with Tennessee basketball, the news would've been hailed as a rare achievement for the Vols. Not anymore. Likewise, the thought of Tennessee women's basketball adding four transfers in one incoming class would've been unthinkable in years past. Times have changed. The recruiting of both Tennessee


