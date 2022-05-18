Police Blotter: Man Steals Loud Truck With Transmission Problems And Abandons It Down The Road; Man Complains Over "Smallest Possible Stuff"

Planning Commission Will Have Final Say-So On STVRs Except For Appeals To County Commission

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

A woman on Boy Scout Road told police her Chevrolet C/K 1500 had just been stolen. She said the truck has a bad transmission and she could hear it on the train tracks. Officers continued down

Applications for Short Term Vacation Rentals (STVRs) will no longer go to the County Commission. However, appeals of decisions by the Planning Commission will still go to the County Commission.