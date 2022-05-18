May 18, 2022
A woman on Boy Scout Road told police her Chevrolet C/K 1500 had just been stolen. She said the truck has a bad transmission and she could hear it on the train tracks. Officers continued down Boy Scout Road and located the vehicle at 1075 Boy Scout Road. The noisy vehicle was abandoned in the middle of the road. Officers canvassed the area and could not locate the suspect. The woman
Applications for Short Term Vacation Rentals (STVRs) will no longer go to the County Commission. However, appeals of decisions by the Planning Commission will still go to the County Commission.
The County Commission on Wednesday approved the change in a close vote.
Commissioners Tim Boyd and Warren Mackey passed.
“And so we come to commencement, that glorious moment of achievement when a high school or college graduate will be awarded a hard-earned diploma and venture into a complex world full of promise and fright.”
Several area softball standouts are helping Tennessee Wesleyan advance at the 2022 NAIA Softball National Championship.
Local players include Destiny Painter - Red Bank High School, Madison Stott - Sale Creek Middle/High School, Courtney Sneed - Soddy Daisy High School, Baylie Davis - Soddy Daisy High School, Emily Tabor - Bledsoe, and Hallie DeArman - Rhea County.
Top-ranked Tennessee was active on the offensive end early and often Tuesday, shutting out Belmont in the regular season home finale at Lindsey Nelson Stadium, 18-0.
