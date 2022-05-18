 Thursday, May 19, 2022 Weather

Sabrena Smedley Challenges Results Of County Mayor Election; Wamp Calls Move "Sad, Selfish"

Wednesday, May 18, 2022

County Commission Chairman Sabrena Smedley has filed papers in Nashville challenging the results of the May 3 Republican primary election for county mayor.

She said Matt Hullander, who finished third in the race, has agreed to sign on to her appeal.

Weston Wamp was declared the winner of the primary with 14,425 votes to 14,104 for Ms. Smedley and 12,171 for Mr. Hullander.

Ms. Smedley said the appeal was filed "due to evidence of an organized effort by Democrats to influence the outcome of the Republican primary by massive cross-over voting."

Weston Wamp said, "This is a sad, selfish attempt by Sabrena Smedley to disenfranchise Republican voters across Hamilton County and undermine confidence in our local elections. Our campaign won 54 of 90 precincts in the Republican primary compared to Smedley’s 28 and Matt Hullander’s 10. The election results were certified by the Republican-led Hamilton County Election Commission on Friday.

"The hypocrisy of Ms. Smedley is stunning. Her own campaign team openly solicited Democratic votes on social media, and her campaign proudly promoted the endorsement of the liberal teacher’s union on television ads and mailers in an effort to attract Democratic voters.

"In its history, the Republican State Executive Committee has never overturned the will of the people, and I am confident they will quickly reject this baseless appeal."


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ANDERSON, QUINTON LAMAR 4000 FAGAN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407 Age at Arrest: 54 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD FAILURE ... (click for more)

Police said a man who was driving dangerously and t-boned a woman's vehicle was afterward laughing at the scene. Jonathan Preston Elsea, 26, of 4504 Spring Lake, is charged with vehicular ... (click for more)

Attorney Ronnie Berke alleges in a Chancery Court lawsuit that he paid a contractor to fix a tornado-damaged home and he used the funds for a drug deal rather than fix the house. The suit ... (click for more)



Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ANDERSON, QUINTON LAMAR 4000 FAGAN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407 Age at Arrest: 54 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD FAILURE TO APPEAR BAKER, JOHNNY LEE 125 GRAYS CREEK RD WHITWELL, 37397 Age at Arrest: 43 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County FTA (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE) FTA ... (click for more)

Police Say Man Who Had Just T-Boned Woman Was Laughing At The Scene

Police said a man who was driving dangerously and t-boned a woman's vehicle was afterward laughing at the scene. Jonathan Preston Elsea, 26, of 4504 Spring Lake, is charged with vehicular assault, DUI, not having insurance, felony reckless endangerment and leaving the scene of an accident. In the incident on Saturday, police responded to the intersection of Crabtree Drive ... (click for more)

Opinion

We Owe A Great Debt Of Gratitude To Sheriff Jim Hammond

I nearly bit off my tongue trying to restrain myself with regard to the attacks on Sheriff Jim Hammond in recent weeks. For over 25 years I have known Jim. I know him to be a fine Christian gentleman, a patriotic American, a genuinely compassionate leader. For many years, at his church, he taught Sunday School. On behalf of the U.S. Department of Justice, he taught constitutional ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Armed Forces Day

My lifelong friend Mark Alexander just reminded those of us who read The Patriot Post that this Saturday is the day we honor our Armed Forces both past and present. Yes, we did just have a parade in Chattanooga where we showcased our heroes, but the official Armed Forces salute is always the third Saturday in May. Mark, as fine a patriot who ever lived, is a military dad and writes ... (click for more)

Sports

"We Have Nothing To Lose" - UTC Softball On The Road To Tuscaloosa

A crowd of enthusiastic supporters sent UTC’s softball team off to Tuscaloosa in style on Wednesday afternoon. The crowd cheered the SoCon champions on as they boarded the bus bound for Alabama, where the team will play against Alabama, Stanford or Murray State. The Mocs sat at 25-25 entering the SoCon tournament, where they went on a dreamlike run to clinch their first conference ... (click for more)

"A Strong Ability To Come Back" - Chattanooga State Softball Ready For NJCAA Tournament

Chattanooga State’s Tigers scrimmaged against one another on a sunny and muggy Wednesday afternoon. The conditions weren’t the most pleasant, but it was downright paradisal compared to the conditions the team will be competing in less than a week. The Tigers softball team will travel to Yuma, Ariz. For the NJCAA tournament. After bowing out in last season’s tournament, this ... (click for more)


