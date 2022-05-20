 Friday, May 20, 2022 78.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Former Brainerd Star Athlete Gets 18 Months In Federal Prison For Distribution Of Fentanyl Pills

Friday, May 20, 2022

A former star athlete at Brainerd High School has been sentenced to serve 18 months in federal prison for fentanyl distribution.

Jamaul Herman Jr. appeared before Judge Curtis Collier.

Herman, 22, will be on supervised release for three years after finishing his prison term.

His guideline range had been 15 to 21 months. His attorney asked for the low end of the range, noting a good work history and lack of a prior criminal record.

Prosecutor Kevin Brown asked for the high end, saying that Herman involved himself in a drug trafficking organization and directly participated in the distribution of fentanyl pills. He said Herman  sold or arranged the sale of fentanyl pills to a confidential source on two separate occasions, totaling 100 pills.

On another occasion, Herman and another individual met with the government's confidential source and sold 20 fentanyl pills.

Herman was released with pretrial conditions following his initial appearance in court on the drug case. Four months after his release, he fled on foot from Chattanooga Police officers, hid in a wooded area, and was found to be in possession of a stolen firearm. He then went back into custody.

Prosecutor Brown said, "This was a serious offense. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 100 times more potent than morphine and 50 times more potent than heroin. According to the Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention, overdose deaths stemming from synthetic opioids in the United States, such as fentanyl, have increased exponentially in recent years, rising from 58,000 in 2020 to 71,000 in 2021.

"Tennessee has seen a similar increase, with fentanyl overdose deaths rising almost 50 percent from 1,087 in 2019 to 2,014 in 2020."

Herman played one year of football at Bethel University.


May 20, 2022

Police Blotter: Newspaper Scammed By Homeless People In Free iPad Promotion; Woman Duped While Looking For A Sugar Daddy On Elite Meets Website

May 20, 2022

Former Brainerd Star Athlete Gets 18 Months In Federal Prison For Distribution Of Fentanyl Pills

May 20, 2022

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report


An employee at the Times Free Press told police the newspaper began a program where if you subscribed to the Times Free Press you would get an iPad. He said the iPad would only be available for ... (click for more)

A former star athlete at Brainerd High School has been sentenced to serve 18 months in federal prison for fentanyl distribution. Jamaul Herman Jr. appeared before Judge Curtis Collier. ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Newspaper Scammed By Homeless People In Free iPad Promotion; Woman Duped While Looking For A Sugar Daddy On Elite Meets Website

An employee at the Times Free Press told police the newspaper began a program where if you subscribed to the Times Free Press you would get an iPad. He said the iPad would only be available for the subscriber as long as the subscription was active. He said five iPads were picked up and once they were obtained, subscriptions were canceled. He said homeless people are the potential ... (click for more)

Former Brainerd Star Athlete Gets 18 Months In Federal Prison For Distribution Of Fentanyl Pills

A former star athlete at Brainerd High School has been sentenced to serve 18 months in federal prison for fentanyl distribution. Jamaul Herman Jr. appeared before Judge Curtis Collier. Herman, 22, will be on supervised release for three years after finishing his prison term. His guideline range had been 15 to 21 months. His attorney asked for the low end of the range, noting ... (click for more)

Opinion

The Unfairness Of Tennessee's Open Primary System

Republican supporters have complained for years about the inherent unfairness of Tennessee's open primary system, which allows Democrats to choose Republican nominees for state and local offices. Yet despite supermajorities for the past few terms and plenty of opportunities to respond to grassroots' concerns, the Republican leadership failed to act. How ironic - and illuminating ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: No Longer ‘Pure’

There was a time, in the not-so-distant past, when college athletics were pure. There was no transfer portal, where the disgruntled athletes could scoff at commitment, loyalty, and tradition in vain pursuit of the NFL. And there was no “name, image, and likeness” (NIL) where college-aged teenagers are now paid for endorsements, autographs, appearances, and the like. During this ... (click for more)

Sports

#1 Vols Explode For 27 Runs In Record-Setting Win At Mississippi State

STARKVILLE, Miss. – The top-ranked Tennessee Volunteers homered three times in the first inning and never took their foot off the gas in a 27-2 annihilation of Mississippi State in Thursday night's series opener at Dudy Noble Field. Tennessee (47-7, 23-5 SEC) had a perfect start to the road showdown. After a groundout to start the game, Luc Lipcius , Jordan Beck and Drew Gilbert ... (click for more)

lst Female Coach Over Men In SEC History Leaves Tennessee Track Program

Tennessee Athletics Director Danny White has initiated a leadership transition process within the track & field/cross country program. Tennessee Athletics and Director of Track & Field/Cross Country Beth Alford-Sullivan mutually agreed to part ways on Thursday, effective immediately. Assistant Ken Harnden will oversee the program on an interim basis while a comprehensive ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors