 Saturday, May 21, 2022 77.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Signal Mountain Parted Ways With Latest City Manager Possibility After Learning He Was Looking Elsewhere After Taking Signal Job

Friday, May 20, 2022 - by Gail Perry

At a special called meeting on Wednesday, the Signal Mountain Town Council named the town’s third interim city manager since Boyd Veal retired at the beginning of December 2021. Mitchel Moore assumed the job until a new town manager was found. The first search failed to find a permanent city manager that all council members felt would fit well into the town, leading to a second search. During that time, the second Interim City Manager James Smith stepped in to fill the vacancy.

He agreed to stay until June 10.

 

Josh Ray was chosen in April, from the candidates resulting from a second search. His most recent position was in Shelbyville, where he served as city manager for just a little over one year, when he was terminated without a public explanation. He accepted the job in Signal Mountain and signed a contract with the town on April 29.

 

Mayor Charles Poss received a letter sent by Mr. Ray to another town in Tennessee, six days later on May 5, informing that Mr. Ray was pursuing another job - after signing the contract with Signal Mountain. His employment was scheduled to start June 1. When questioned by the mayor, Mr. Ray ultimately decided to terminate his contract.

 

Although frustration with the situation was expressed by several council members, they acted to dissolve the employment contract with Mr. Ray immediately, wishing to hire a professional with strong leadership skills and high ethical standards. A resolution of the council authorized the mayor to execute a termination agreement and mutual release with Mr. Ray.

 

A discussion followed with the mayor giving a brief review of the other candidates that had been considered before offering the job to Josh Ray. One had already accepted another position, and one was not able to start the job before Sept. 1. Another applicant, Elaine Brunell, had been a top candidate before removing herself from the process for personal reasons. Now, her situation has changed and she expressed to Mayor Poss that she would be willing to negotiate an employment contract for the position of a long-term Interim City Manager. The job would start June 7 with her term ending when a permanent town manager is hired. She will begin with a three-day orientation by current Interim City Manager Smith after which he will no longer be available.

 

A special called meeting will be held before the next work session on Monday to vote on the agreement to appoint Elaine Brunelle as the next interim city manager.

 

Ms. Brunelle is a veteran and retired Commanding Navy Officer and lives on Signal Mountain.


May 21, 2022

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

May 20, 2022

Judge McVeagh Will Not Have Opposition In Aug. 4 Election

May 20, 2022

United Christian Academy Employee Indicted For Aggravated Statutory Rape Of A Minor


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ABRHAM, COURTNEY FAITH- NICOLE 1185 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD APT 1411 CHATTANOOGA, 37405 Age at Arrest: 32 years old Arresting Agency: Other ... (click for more)

Friends of Judge Alex, the team supporting the campaign of Hamilton County Judge Alex McVeagh, announced that Judge McVeagh will now be the only candidate running in the Aug. 4 non-partisan general ... (click for more)

Bradley County Sheriff's Office detectives responded on Monday to United Christian Academy at 2200 Peerless Road, where they began to investigate a possible claim of an inappropriate relationship ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ABRHAM, COURTNEY FAITH- NICOLE 1185 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD APT 1411 CHATTANOOGA, 37405 Age at Arrest: 32 years old Arresting Agency: Other Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s) BALLANGER, BRANNON JORDAN 4713 MURRAY LAKE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37341 Age at Arrest: 21 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD ... (click for more)

Judge McVeagh Will Not Have Opposition In Aug. 4 Election

Friends of Judge Alex, the team supporting the campaign of Hamilton County Judge Alex McVeagh, announced that Judge McVeagh will now be the only candidate running in the Aug. 4 non-partisan general election for the Second Division of Hamilton County General Sessions Court. The finance team also announced that, to date, they raised more than $90,000 from more than 250 donors ... (click for more)

Opinion

Reaching Across The Aisle

What comes to mind when I hear the outcry of sore losers in a mayoral race in Hamilton County in 2022? What comes to my mind is we have had elected officials in this county dating back years who were applauded for being able to bring Republicans and Democrats together in a race for mayor, sheriff, commissioner, council person, Senator, or State Representative. So why now does ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

LADIES, DON’T WORRY ABOUT ME An elderly man in Louisiana owned a large farm with a large pond. He planted some apple, and peach trees around it. One evening the old farmer decided to go down to the pond and look it over. He grabbed a five-gallon bucket to bring back some fruit. As he neared the pond, he heard voices shouting and laughing. As he came closer, he ... (click for more)

Sports

Mocs Fight Hard But Fall To Alabama, 3-0

Montana Fouts is lauded as a generational talent, and rightfully so. Against the Chattanooga Mocs, it initially appeared as if her golden right arm would stay in the dugout. The popular thinking went that the Tide would rock the Mocs in an easy win. But as the temperatures crept toward 90 degrees and the sun beat down upon the field, the Mocs walked into Tuscaloosa and punched ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Ashley Rogers Is Ready For The NCAA Tournament

After working 13 innings and throwing 161 pitches for an SEC tournament shutout, Tennessee’s Ashley Rogers got some well-deserved shut-eye. “I slept a lot more than I usually do,” the Lady Vols right-hander said, laughing. Otherwise, she reported no other significant aftereffects from throwing a marathon in a 1-0 victory over Mississippi State. Eight days later, the former ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors