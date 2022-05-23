 Monday, May 23, 2022 68.0°F   rain fog/mist   Rain Fog/Mist

Chattanooga Firefighters Support Muscular Dystrophy Association With Annual Fill The Boot Drive

Monday, May 23, 2022

Firefighters have collected critical funds in the community since 1954 – one dollar at a time – as part of the Fill the Boot program for the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA). The Chattanooga Fire Department and the Chattanooga Fire Fighters Association Local 820 will be continuing this long-standing tradition as its firefighters kick off the annual program raising funds to support MDA’s vision to accelerate research, advance care, and advocate for the support of MDA families.

 

Dedicated firefighters will have boots in hand asking pedestrians, motorists, customers and other passersby to make a donation to MDA on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, from 10 a.m.

to 2 p.m. each day at the following locations:

 

Quint 1 – Market St & Main St

Ladder 1 – Main St. & Central

Squad 1 – Broad St. & Aquarium Way

Quint 3 – Entrance of Walmart & Cummings Rd

Engine 4 – Dodson Ave & Wilcox Blvd

Engine 5 – Main St & Willow St

Ladder 5 – Bailey Ave & Willow St

Quint 6 – Bonny Oaks Drive & Hwy 58

Quint 7 – Lee Hwy & Relocation Way (Food City)

Squad 7 – Jenkins Rd (intersection by Tiger Mart)

Quint 8 – Shallowford Rd & Hamilton Place Blvd

Engine 9 – Rossville Blvd & Dodds Ave

Quint 10 – Wilder St & Dodson Ave

Engine 12 – Frazier Ave & Forrest Ave

Quint 13 – Greenway View Dr & Brainerd Rd

Squad 13 – Igou Gap Rd & Gunbarrel Rd

Quint 14 – St. Elmo Ave & 38th St

Engine 15 – Moore Rd & Shallowford Rd

Quint 16 – Lupton Dr & Hixson Pike

Quint 17 – Mountain Creek Rd & Signal Mtn Blvd

Quint 19 – North Point Rd & Hixson Pike

Squad 19 – North Point Rd & Hixson Pike

Squad 20 – Brown Ferry Rd & Cummings Rd

Quint 21 – Gunbarrel & East Brainerd Rd (Halloween Express parking lot) 

Engine 22 – Walmart Entrance and Exit behind Chik-Fil-A on Hwy 153

 

No streets and/or intersections will be closed during the event. 

 Individuals and local businesses can also support the firefighters by donating online at: https://filltheboot.donordrive.com/team/Chattanooga820

 

"Firefighters in Chattanooga, TN and around the country display an unwavering support for MDA year after year, raising critical funds and awareness to help our families get the care they need," said Holly Carroll, director of Firefighter Partnerships for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. “We are so thankful for their continued commitment to help us empower the people we serve to live longer, more independent lives and for their willingness to protect everyone on the frontlines in our community.”


May 23, 2022

