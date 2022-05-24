 Tuesday, May 24, 2022 78.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Couple Shot While Sitting In Their Vehicle On Tunnel Boulevard Monday Night

Tuesday, May 24, 2022
A 42-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man were shot while sitting in their vehicle on Tunnel Boulevard Monday night.

Chattanooga Police were notified at approximately 11:18 p.m. on Monday that two people had arrived at a local hospital by private vehicle with gunshot wounds. 

Officers located and confirmed that a man and a woman were there suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

Officers were able to determine the location of incident to be in the 200 block of Tunnel Boulevard.
They responded to that area and located, then secured the crime scene.

The incident was determined to be domestic in nature, so investigators with the Special Victims Unit responded to conduct an investigation.

Investigators learned that both victims were sitting in a vehicle when they heard gunshots and realized they had been struck.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App (formerly the CPD Mobile App). You can remain anonymous.

The investigation is ongoing.

Elaine Brunelle Is New Interim City Manager For Signal Mountain

Charges against James R. Bennett, former Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) for Memorial Hospital, are being dismissed by the Hamilton County Criminal Court upon motion by the state. "My client,

The town of Signal Mountain hired an interim town manager on Monday night after two searches following the retirement of Boyd Veal at the beginning of December. The first search failed to find

A 42-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man were shot while sitting in their vehicle on Tunnel Boulevard Monday night. Chattanooga Police were notified at approximately 11:18 p.m. on Monday



Charges Being Dismissed Against EMT In Handling Of East Ridge Drug Overdose Case

Charges against James R. Bennett, former Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) for Memorial Hospital, are being dismissed by the Hamilton County Criminal Court upon motion by the state. "My client, Bob Bennett, lost his job, his license and had to face everything that comes with criminal charges," attorney McCracken Poston said, "but we are thankful for a prosecutor who will take

Elaine Brunelle Is New Interim City Manager For Signal Mountain

The town of Signal Mountain hired an interim town manager on Monday night after two searches following the retirement of Boyd Veal at the beginning of December. The first search failed to find a candidate that all council members felt would fit into the city. The second search ended with the hiring of Josh Ray in April. When it was discovered that he continued applying for jobs

Opinion

Respect The Voice Of The Voters

Respect The Voice Of The Voters

I am writing to express concern about efforts to not accept election results for Hamilton County Mayor in which Weston Wamp won the Republican Primary. A source of criticism is that Mr. Wamp reached "across the aisle" to court Democrat voters. Good for him. This skill will be sorely needed when he takes office. In Tennessee, cross-over voting is allowed. It is not illegal or unethical.

Move To Set Up County Manager In Walker County Is A Subversive Plot

Move To Set Up County Manager In Walker County Is A Subversive Plot

In essence, the attorney advising Walker County to set up a new city manager is proposing to pass resolutions that will strip the chairperson (Shannon Whitfield) of administrative powers and of management of day-to-day functions. In the document, we see a breakdown of new authority and power divisions under the proposed change. Two items listed on the county manager's administrative

Sports

Dan Fleser: Ashley Rogers Finally Runs Out Of Steam And Lady Vols Eliminated

Dan Fleser: Ashley Rogers Finally Runs Out Of Steam And Lady Vols Eliminated

The message made its way Sunday afternoon from pitcher Ashley Rogers through Tennessee's team trainer to Lady Vols softball coach Karen Weekly: Rogers over and out. "She's done for the day." The senior right-hander had managed her health through the regular season with the intent of pitching in the postseason. The former Meigs County standout threw 161 pitches in a 13-inning

Tennessee Softball Ends Season With Back-To-Back Losses To Oregon State

Tennessee Softball Ends Season With Back-To-Back Losses To Oregon State

Tennessee softball suffered back-to-back losses to Oregon State to end its run in the NCAA Knoxville Regional Sunday afternoon at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium. The Beavers took game one of the regional final 8-3 before defeating the Lady Vols 3-1 in the elimination game to secure a trip to the Super Regional round. UT's season comes to a close with a 41-18 overall record. The


