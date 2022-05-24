Couple Shot While Sitting In Their Vehicle On Tunnel Boulevard Monday Night

A 42-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man were shot while sitting in their vehicle on Tunnel Boulevard Monday night.Chattanooga Police were notified at approximately 11:18 p.m. on Monday that two people had arrived at a local hospital by private vehicle with gunshot wounds.Officers located and confirmed that a man and a woman were there suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds.Officers were able to determine the location of incident to be in the 200 block of Tunnel Boulevard.They responded to that area and located, then secured the crime scene.The incident was determined to be domestic in nature, so investigators with the Special Victims Unit responded to conduct an investigation.Investigators learned that both victims were sitting in a vehicle when they heard gunshots and realized they had been struck.Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App (formerly the CPD Mobile App). You can remain anonymous.The investigation is ongoing.