Robert Fleming, 36, was arrested in Chattanooga, after police said he shot and killed a woman in Florida.



Police said, after he killed Latosia Mitchell Warren, 36, he left her body in a car parked at a Walgreens in DeLand. Her body was discovered on May 17, and officials said it had been there for several days.

The couple was originally from Ohio, and had lived in Florida for several months.