Police Blotter: Tow Truck Operator Hooks Up Man’s Car While He’s Asleep Inside; Homeless Man With Machete Doesn’t Want To Be Interviewed

A man at the Walmart at 490 Greenway View Dr. called police to complain that American Tow Co. had towed his vehicle from the Walmart parking lot last night. The man said he had not seen the no parking signs and that the tow company hooked up his vehicle while he was asleep inside.

* * *

A woman at Duncan Avenue and South Hawthorne Street told police a construction worker had been verbally aggressive with her after she confronted the worker about not coming to a complete stop at a stop sign. The woman said the man became aggressive with her when she went over to him after he parked. She had taken video of the encounter and photos of the vehicle tag. Police spoke with witnesses at the site who said the woman had come across the street and approached him in an aggressive manner. The witnesses said the woman had been verbally aggressive with their coworker, who had left prior to police arrival. Police spoke with community members at the construction site and explained better avenues to address grievances and avoid conflict.

* * *

A woman on Long Street told police a man was threatening to put her belongings outside of the residence. She said she was moving but wouldn't be able to gather all of her stuff until later that evening or tomorrow. Upon speaking with the man, he agreed that he would not put the woman’s belongings out as long as he was at the residence when she returned to retrieve them. Both agreed to this.

* * *

The Dollar General manager at 3158 Broad St. told police two people, a man and a woman, entered the store and selected a soft-sided cooler bag. They then filled the bag with approximately $200 worth of cosmetic merchandise. The manager said he waited at the front door as the two attempted to leave with the concealed merchandise. The manager was able to take the bag from the would-be shoplifters. The two individuals then fled to a red 4-door sedan in the Krystal's parking lot. The car traveled north on Broad Street. The manager provided in-store video surveillance of the attempted shoplifting as well as a picture of the get-a-way car.

* * *

A woman on Greens Road told police she has been getting phone calls from a man who claims to be with Capital One Credit. She said she has a credit card with this company, but pays off the balance every month and the man keeps telling her she owes money. The woman just wanted to make police aware of the situation.

* * *

An officer initiated a wellness check at a condemned property on Cuscowilla Trail. The officer spoke with three women and two men. All were engaging in lawful activities and did not have any outstanding warrants.

* * *

Officers responded to an unconscious person outside the Super Tobacco Mart at 1003 Ashland Terrace. The black male was lying down in front of the liquor store. Police shook him awake and at that time Fire and EMS arrived. After they spoke with the man it was determined there was no medical emergency. He simply stated that he had nowhere else to go and felt this would be a location to go to sleep. Police told the man he could not sleep there and so he moved along. Police said they didn’t feel that he was intoxicated or a danger to himself or anyone else.

* * *

A man on East 7th Street told police he had fallen asleep within the past hour and someone stole his pink "Huffy" bicycle that was lying next to him. He does not have any idea who stole the bike. There are no distinguishing elements to identify his stolen bike.

* * *

Police initiated a traffic stop on McCallie Avenue on a gray Chevy SUV for a broken tag light. The driver said he was coming from a friend's house and heading back home to his residence in Brainerd. He was respectful throughout the course of the traffic stop, but seemed slightly fidgety. Police gave him a warning for his equipment violation.

* * *

While running stationary radar on Highway 153 police saw a 2018 Chevy Equinox traveling southbound on Hwy. 153 at 59 MPH in a posted 45 MPH zone. The officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle right before the Access Road exit. When speaking with the driver, she became extremely agitated when the officer explained to her the reason for the stop. Before she handed police her requested documents (insurance, driver’s license and registration) she said that "she would not be signing anything." Upon running her Colorado driver’s license, she came back as valid and the officers asked her how long she has lived in Tennessee. She said she "has lived her long enough that she should have a Tennessee driver’s license," but explained that she is having difficulties obtaining a birth certificate from the Naval base in Alaska where she was born. She was unable to provide registration for the vehicle, but the tag matched it. Her insurance was valid. Police decided not to write her a citation, gave her a verbal warning, and informed her that she was free to leave.

* * *

An officer responded to a suspicious person on East 23rd Street and spoke with a woman who matched the description. The officer told the woman someone called about a person walking in the middle of the road. The officer told her she needed to stay out of the middle of the road and to utilize the sidewalk for her safety. She had no active warrants in NCIC.

* * *

Police were dispatched to an improperly parked vehicle at 625 Belle Vista Ave. and Gillespie Road. The Nissan SUV was parked on the right shoulder against traffic. The vehicle was on top of a hill where visibility was restricted. The SUV came back registered to an address on Newton Street in East Chattanooga. It was towed by Mosteller's Towing because it was blocking traffic.

* * *

A man told police UPS delivered a Roku TV to his porch on Willard Drive around noon. He arrived home at about 11 p.m. after work and the TV was not there. He suspects one of his neighbors in the complex took it. Two of his neighbors have doorbell cams and he will check with them to see if they have video of the suspect and will call for the police to respond if there is video.

* * *

A vehicle was located parked illegally on the sidewalk in front of Tent City on East 11th Street. After running the tag it was found to be stolen out of Red Bank from a stolen trailer. The man who owns the vehicle said his girlfriend had given the tag to him so he could drive his unregistered vehicle. The vehicle is currently broken down at the same address and the man and some friends pushed into a legal parking place. The man said, "She found it on the side of the road, it came from a trailer." The license plate was removed from NCIC and turned into property.

* * *

A woman was interviewing homeless people on Peeples when a black homeless man armed with a machete began smacking the blade against the asphalt and said, "Do not come and interview me." The man never threatened the woman directly with the weapon. He only had it in his hands smacking the ground away from the woman. He never approached her or pointed the blade at her. After she finished with her interview with the other homeless person, she left the area. He was described as 5’6” and was clean shaven and bald.