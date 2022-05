Jon Baker, Katie Perkins, Gary Kuehn, Faye Robinson Win Contested School Board Races

Jon Baker, Katie Perkins, Gary Kuehn and Faye Robinson were winners in contested School Board contests on Tuesday. Mr. Keuhn won over incumbent James Walker in District 9.

District 6:

Republican:

Jon Baker: 1,141

Cindy Fain: 1,094

Delores Gross Vinson: 649

Ben Connor is running as a Democrat in District 6.

District 8:

Democrat:

Katie Perkins: 274

Sandy Norris Smith: 155

Larry Grohn is running as a Republican.

District 9:

Republican:

Gary Kuehn: 1,854

James B. Walker: 1,515



Tate Smith: 596

District 10:

Republican:

Faye Robinson: 1,721

Patrick Lee: 1,091

Roddey Coe: 608

Jeff B. Grim is running as a Democrat and Christine A. Essex as an Independent in District 10.



In the general election in August, District 3 incumbent Joe Smith will face Democrat Jenn Piroth.

Republican Charles Paty will go against incumbent Karitsa Mosley Jones, a Democrat.