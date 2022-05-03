 Tuesday, May 3, 2022 84.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


City Council Approves Redistricting Plan On 2nd And Final Reading; Tommie Brown Says "We Will Not Allow This Action"

Tuesday, May 3, 2022

The City Council on Tuesday approved its redistricting plan on second and final reading.

Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod made a motion to deny, but it did not get a second.

Councilman Isiah Hester then made a motion to approve, saying he wanted "to thank all Chattanoogans as well as the beautiful people of District 5 for their input."

There were eight votes for that motion.

A number of residents spoke to the council at the close of the meeting, hitting the process that involved a three-member council committee meeting in private sessions with staff.

Tommie Brown, former state representative, told the council, "We will not allow this action. There is a next step."

City Council members said they took updates on the process to citizens in district meetings and got input there.

A group of citizens who had expressed concerns about the city of Chattanooga’s redistricting process earlier said they hoped that a compromise could be reached before the City Council gave final approval.

Theresa Turner, co-chair of the Hamilton County Voters’ Coalition, said that a group of individuals who had asked that the entire process start over now proposed a much-abbreviated approach to learn about how the city decided to reapportion the population based on the 2020 census.

She said, “In the spirit of compromise and in recognition of the public process that the Council has followed since March 1st, we respectfully request that Council hold a strategic planning meeting devoted to bringing the public up to speed on what factors the city considered when moving people from one district to another.

“We would like to hear a brief presentation by the City Attorney on legal considerations and to be educated by Councilors and staff on what options were considered in drawing the proposed lines for each district and what changes have been made to the map since March 1.

“We see this as an educational and explanatory public meeting and recognize that Council is not required to allow comments from members of the public who are present."

She noted that the Council has until 2024 to complete the redistricting process for the next citywide election in 2025.


May 3, 2022

REAL ID Will Be Required In 1 Year

May 3, 2022

Police Blotter: Brother-In-Law Accused Of Harassing Couple Just Had Car Trouble; Borrowed Cadillac Gets Stolen At Community Kitchen When Keys Are Left Inside

May 3, 2022

City Of Dalton To Remember, Honor Longtime Employee Hayden Wagers On Friday


Beginning May 3, 2023, all persons must have a REAL ID license to access certain federal facilities, military bases and board commercial flights within the United States, state officials said. ... (click for more)

A man on Grubb Road told police that his brother-in law, who had been harassing him and his wife, was parked about a block away from his house, and he was worried that he was stalking them. An ... (click for more)

The City of Dalton will honor and remember the late Hayden Lamar Wagers with a ceremony in his honor on Friday, at the Public Works Department. Mr. Wagers touched countless lives as a teacher ... (click for more)



Breaking News

REAL ID Will Be Required In 1 Year

Beginning May 3, 2023, all persons must have a REAL ID license to access certain federal facilities, military bases and board commercial flights within the United States, state officials said. The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security (TDOSHS) began issuing REAL IDs on July 1, 2019, and has issued more than 2 million REAL ID credentials to date. What ... (click for more)

Police Blotter: Brother-In-Law Accused Of Harassing Couple Just Had Car Trouble; Borrowed Cadillac Gets Stolen At Community Kitchen When Keys Are Left Inside

A man on Grubb Road told police that his brother-in law, who had been harassing him and his wife, was parked about a block away from his house, and he was worried that he was stalking them. An officer spoke with the man, who was in the reported area, but it was determined that his vehicle was broken down. He told police that he was homeless and had been sleeping in the nearby Walmart ... (click for more)

Opinion

Situation Is Better With Sheriff At Silverdale

For the past eight years through the Prison Prevention Ministries, I’ve been one of several who have led Bible Studies with inmates at the Silverdale Detention Center. After a pause due to COVID, we were allowed to return last fall. Now that the sheriff has taken over from Core Civic, Silverdale is much better organized. We enter on time and leave on time. There have been ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Dear John Deere

I’m not big on electric vehicles and a poll on Chattanooga.com confirms 74 percent of Chattanoogan.com readers are leery as well. I’m enough of a realist to know the electricity to charge the proliferation of electric cars being pushed down America’s throat comes from 70 percent of coal-powered power plants and let’s be honest, to say these vehicles will reduce global warming is ... (click for more)

Sports

McDonald’s All-American Hollingshead Joining Lady Vol Hoops

Tennessee women's basketball head coach Kellie Harper confirmed that she has received an SEC Grant-in-Aid (GIA) and Institutional Financial Aid Agreement (IFAA) from Jillian Hollingshead (HAW-ling-shed), a 2021 McDonald's All-American who will join the Lady Vols after spending her freshman year at the University of Georgia. Hollingshead, a 6-foot-5 forward, hails from Powder ... (click for more)

UT's Barnes, Vandy's Pippen Voted TSWA Men's Hoops Award Winners

Tennessee’s Rick Barnes and Vanderbilt’s Scottie Pippen, Jr., were named the Tennessee Sports Writers Association’s Men’s Basketball Coach and Player of the Year, respectively, in awards announced this week for the 2021-22 academic year by the organization. Barnes led Tennessee to a 27-8 record in his seventh season with wins over four Top 10 opponents. His Volunteers ranked ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors