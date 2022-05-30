Police Blotter: Man Says Ex-Girlfriend Stole His Medications When She Moved Out, Or He Misplaced Them; Bicyclist With A Prosthetic Leg Steals Grill From Behind Restaurant

A man on Lee Highway told police he has not been able to find his medications. He told police he and his girlfriend recently went through a break up and she moved out on the same day he last remembers having his medications. He said he has kept his medications on the bathroom counter and, since she left, the medications are no longer there. He said he suspects she took his medications; however, he did not see her with them. He said she moved out while he was gone and was unsure if she had anyone help her retrieve her things. The man is also in the process of moving and said he is unsure if his medications have been misplaced.

* * *

A woman on Booth Road told police that her daughter is with a "new" guy. The woman said she does not want the "new" guy or her daughter to text or call her phone anymore due to a text her daughter received from the "new" guy. Police read the message the "new" guy sent to the daughter, and it was not deemed as threatening.



* * *

A woman told police that someone went to the Post Office on W. 40th Street to retrieve her package without her authorization. She said the same package was supposed to be delivered to her home address on W. 37th Street; however, for some reason, the package was never delivered to her mailbox. She said that after checking with Amazon, they told her that her package was taken back to the Post Office on W. 40th Street because they were unable to deliver it at her mailbox. According to the postal manager, for her specific address for any large package they normally leave a pink slip in the mailbox so later on the owner can come by to retrieve it at the Post Office. The manager said that the woman's package was given to the person who came in to retrieve it, and that her clerk did not ask the person for any identification. The manager apologized for the situation and said that she already addressed this incident with her clerks and told them they need to request an ID for people picking up packages. The manager told police that she doesn't have access to the cameras.



* * *

An anonymous caller told police there were several homeless people sleeping behind the business complex at 7011 Shallowford Road. Police spoke with these people and they cleaned the area, packed their belongings and left.

* * *



A man on Grove Street Court told police that sometime the day before someone broke his bedroom window.

* * *

A man told police that he had been working for Love Shack and that while he was in the hospital he was fired. He told police that a variety of his personal items and his last pay check were currently at Love Shack and he wanted officers on scene to prevent anything from escalating during this transition. Police met with the store manager, who said she had already boxed all of the man's items up and was ready to give him his things. Police witnessed the manager give these items to the man and witnessed him count the money he was owed He said the amount was correct. The manager said she did not want him to return to the location. The man was informed he was trespassed from the location and instructed not to return in the future. He agreed and left without further incident.

* * *

A woman at 404 Homes Apartments, 404 Tunnel Blvd., told police she needed to report a dog in the building. The woman spoke Spanish, so police translated using a Google app. Police explained the situation to the manager, who said that he would see to the dog problem.

* * *

An anonymous caller told police that she heard glass break at the abandoned house next door on 13th Avenue. Police observed the front porch window of the residency was broken. Police walked around the residence and observed no one in the house, but did see a pillow and blanket in a bedroom. Police entered through the unlocked front door and cleared the house. There was no one in the house to inform about the broken window.

* * *

A man told police he was flagged down by a woman driver at the intersection of Wilcox Boulevard and Tunnel Boulevard. He said the woman told him that some of the gravel in his trailer was flying out and that it hit her car. He said the woman was rude and called him racial slurs. He gave police the tag of the vehicle that the female was driving. He said he just wanted a report in case he did damage to her vehicle. Police then spoke with the woman involved over the phone after tracing her information from the vehicle license plate. She told police that she was following behind the man's vehicle when gravel began to fly out of the trailer. She said she managed to get next to him and wave for him to roll his window down. She said she told him about the gravel and that he got upset with her. She said there was no damage to her vehicle, so she didn't stay on scene.

* * *

A man on 6th Avenue told police that a vehicle drove through his front yard and damaged his mailbox (est. value $70) and his neighbor's fence (est. $300). Police observed tire tracks going through the front yard leading to the mailbox and fence. The man did not see this happen, but said this has not been the first time someone has damaged his mailbox before with a vehicle. Police canvased the area for any cameras, but could not locate any in the area.

* * *

Police observed a vehicle failing to stop at a stop sign at Roanoke Avenue/Robbins Street. The officer initially initiated his emergency equipment at the 1700 block of Citico, although the vehicle did not come to a complete stop until the 1900 block. Police spoke with the driver, who said he did not see the lights activated and said that he does "not look behind him while he's driving." The man said the vehicle belonged to his girlfriend and that he was unsure of the registration and insurance. Police then made spoke with the front seat passenger. Both driver and passenger were negative for active warrants. A warning was issued to the driver.

* * *

A man at an apartment on Arlington Avenue told police that his vehicle had been hit by an unknown vehicle. At the time of the incident the vehicle was unoccupied. Police did observe significant damage to the rear driver's side of the man's vehicle. He did not have any insurance on the vehicle, but was provided a report number for his records. Police will attempt to follow up with the Bayberry Apartment management to attempt to review camera footage from the back of their buildings. At this time there is no suspect information.

* * *

A man showed officers video of a semi running into the speed limit sign, fire hydrant and his

landscaping on N. Sanctuary Road. The semi trailer had a USDOT number on the truck. Officers notified CFD of the fire hydrant. CFD said they were already aware of the issue.

* * *

The manager at Academy Sports, 2220 Hamilton Place Blvd., told police that a man stole shirts from the store. The manager was not sure of the value and did not want to prosecute. Two women were with the man, and made purchases at the store. The three were at the man's truck when police arrived and the man denied consent to search his truck. No merchandise was recovered. The three were trespassed from the store per the manager's request.

* * *

A manager at Lee Armando's Restaurant, 1345 Hickory Valley Road, told police that a brand new, still in the box, pellet grill was stolen from the rear of the building. The security camera showed a white male riding a bicycle pulling a small trailer loading the grill onto the trailer and riding away. The suspect had an artificial leg.